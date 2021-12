A quick take on Syracuse’s 92-84 win over Arizona State in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis:. WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse finally looked like the team expected in the preseason, shooting 42 percent from downtown to snap a two-game losing streak. Buddy Boeheim scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half as the Orange went into halftime up 48-30. The Sun Devils would get as close as seven points on three different occasions late in the second half, but the Orange withstood the rally each time as it finally got the performance it expected from Cole Swider.

