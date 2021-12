Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have made a big leap forward in more ways than one. Some, of course, will consider the disappointing under-display camera (which Samsung calls a UPS or under-panel sensor) a step back instead. In addition to improved durability, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also the first foldable phone in the world to support an active stylus like the S Pen (no, the Microsoft Surface Duo doesn’t technically count as a foldable). Unfortunately, it was one step short of becoming a true Galaxy Note replacement, and it seems that its successor next year won’t do any better.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO