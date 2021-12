If you’re in Malaysia, or just Southeast Asia (SEA) in general, then you’ll be no stranger to Grab. The ride-hailing and delivery tech firm has announced that they will make its Nasdaq (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) debut today. The bell-ringing ceremony in Singapore will happen at 10pm to 10:30pm local Malaysian time, and the company will officially start trading after the ceremony. About 1,500 Grab employees and partners will also be featured on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York City today.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO