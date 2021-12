The Irving Police Department received the 2021 Law Enforcement Agency of the Year award from the non-profie organization Blessed Are The Peacemakers. The Law Enforcement Agency of The Year is awarded to the agency whose top officer demonstrates a commitment to their team and community by being transparent and accessible. While the agency is not perfect, it prepares for perfection and progress through training and policies.

IRVING, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO