Shang-Chi on Disney Plus: All the post-credits scenes explained

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 6 days ago

When all the punching, kicking and family drama is over, is there a post-credits scene at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Of course! In fact, this latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry includes two post-credits scenes teasing the next adventure and welcoming the MCU's newest heroes...

www.cnet.com

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ruffalo
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Congratulates Avengers Co-Star Scarlett Johansson: "F- You, Scarlett"

Last night saw two-time Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson become the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award, an annual award given by the American Cinematheque non-profit for "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures." As part of the ceremony multiple collaborators of Johansson's paid tribute to her including Marvel head Kevin Feige, Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau, Jojo Rabbit co-star Thomasin McKenzie, and many other of her former Marvel co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. also made an appearance (via video) to offer his own style of congratulations.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Here's When Marvel's Eternals Is Streaming on Disney+

When is Marvel's Eternals streaming on Disney+? The third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, Eternals opened only in theaters on November 5 and will debut on the Disney+ streaming service after a minimum of 45 days of theatrical exclusivity. Unlike Marvel's Black Widow, which was available for streaming with an additional fee via Disney Premier Access the same day it opened in theaters, Eternals was never digitally released for Disney+ subscribers to stream at home. Here's when Eternals is streaming free for all subscribers on Disney+ and how to watch Eternals at home:
MOVIES
Inverse

Ghostbusters: Afterlife post-credits scene: Does it have one?

Just when we thought the ghost-busting days were gone, director Jason Reitman has emerged, determined to wipe the dust off the franchise his father started and revive Ghostbusters for a new generation. Heartfelt and action-packed, Ghostbusters: Afterlife — in theaters this week — lives up to its name in every...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu takes over 'SNL'

Marvel star Simu Liu returned to his comedy roots this weekend as the host of "Saturday Night Live." The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor and "Kim's Convenience" alum introduced himself to the lively studio audience as "the first openly Chinese superhero" and the "first Chinese host on 'SNL'... to be the fourth Chinese host on 'SNL.'"
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Sony Shocks Fans, Forces Removal of “Leaked” Andrew Garfield Image

For months — and months, and months — Marvel fans have speculated that the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will break the “Spider-Verse” wide open with the return of former “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside the trilogy’s star, Tom Holland. Although Holland and...
MOVIES
allears.net

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Had a HUGE First Weekend on Disney+

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, is Marvel’s latest movie to hit Disney+. Today, we’ve got an update about Shang-Chi’s performance during its first weekend on streaming. Samba TV, a company that tracks television and movie viewership, reported that 1.7 million...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye Stars Shocked by Game-Changing Black Widow Post-Credits Scene

The post-credits scene of Black Widow, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, featured Yelena Belova as she visited Natasha Romanoff's grave and was tasked by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to take down Clint Barton as she was led to believe that he is the reason behind the death of her sister. Fans believe that it sets up the events of the upcoming series Hawkeye. Now, its stars have shared their thoughts on the game-changing post-credits scene.
MOVIES
