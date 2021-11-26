ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Omar calls out Boebert over anti-Muslim remarks, denies Capitol incident took place

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXIVK_0d72krn800

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over anti-Muslim remarks she made in a viral video and denied the veracity of an incident Boebert said took place at the Capitol.

“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation,” Omar said on Twitter on Thursday evening.

In the video, shared by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert recounted an incident she said took place with Omar.

“So the other night on the House floor was not my first jihad squad moment. So I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers. And he and I are - we’re leaving the Capitol. We're going back to my office and we get in the elevator, and I see a Capitol Police officer running hurriedly to the elevator,” Boebert said in the video.

“I see fret all over his face, and he's reaching… The door’s shutting, like I can’t - I can’t open it - like, what's happening? I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. I said, ‘Well she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine,’” she said as the audience in the video could be heard laughing.

Omar fired back on Twitter after the video went viral.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout,” Omar said on Twitter.

Boebert issued a statement on Twitter on Friday, apologizing for her comments and saying she had reached out to Omar's office about it.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction," Boebert tweeted.

The Hill has reached out to Omar’s offices for further comment.

The comments also drew fire from CNN anchor Jake Tapper , who called Bobert’s remarks “pure anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“This is pure anti-Muslim bigotry and as such is completely contrary to what the USA is supposed to stand for. That this is tolerated in American politics and the House GOP is an indictment against anyone who is silent about it,” Tapper tweeted on Thursday.

It is not the first time that Boebert has made controversial remarks about the progressive Democrat. Earlier this month, Boebert defended her colleague Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) before he was ultimately censured by the House for tweeting a video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in an animated video.

During her speech on the House floor, she pivoted away from Gosar at one point to talk about Omar in addition to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

"The Jihad Squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband, and not her brother husband, the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds," Boebert said at the time, referring to Omar. "This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists."

—Updated Friday at 8:05 p.m.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Boebert’s home paper apologises for her and calls her an embarrassment

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s penchant for making flagrantly Islamophobic and dishonest statements about one of her congressional colleagues has pushed the largest newspaper in her state to call her an embarrassment and apologise for her.In an editorial published Wednesday by the Denver Post, the paper’s editorial board said Ms Boebert “crossed a line” in videotaped remarks that went viral last week, in which the freshman congresswoman spun a fictitious yarn about an elevator ride with Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar that concluded with her referring to Ms Omar as part of the “jihad squad” and making an Islamophobic quip about Ms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Eric Swalwell
MSNBC

McCarthy tries (and fails) to resolve the GOP's newest feud

As the current Congress got underway earlier this year, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stressed the importance of Republican unity. As far as the California congressman is concerned, having a unified GOP conference is critical to winning back the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. With this in mind,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Muslim#D Minn#Muslims#Patriottakes#Capitol Police
Washington Post

Lauren Boebert is what George W. Bush called the ‘worst of humankind’

I’m old enough to remember when Republican leaders still had souls. Twenty years ago, I was on the White House beat for The Post when President George W. Bush, six days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, set aside his war planning efforts long enough to visit the mosque at the Islamic Center of Washington to admonish Americans not to take out their anger on innocent Muslims. I went to the mosque, on Massachusetts Avenue overlooking Rock Creek Park, and reported on the presidential visit:
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Confirms Her Apology to Ilhan Omar Was Bullshit

It turns out that Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Twitter apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar for making anti-Muslim remarks may not have been so sincere. The conspiracy theorist from Colorado posted an Instagram video on Monday recounting a call she had with Omar to discuss the remarks. Boebert claimed that she never wanted anything she said to “offend someone’s religion.” Omar then asked Boebert to make a public apology for an extended rant in which Boebert suggested Omar was a potential terrorist, to which Boebert asked Omar to apologize for her “anti-American, antisemitic, anti-police” rhetoric. Boebert says Omar then hung up the phone....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ilhan Omar plays horrific death threat voicemail during press conference

Representative Ilhan Omar played a recording of an Islamophobic death threat she received, during a press conference on Tuesday. The Democratic representative for Minnesota was addressing media after recent attacks from Republican congressional colleagues Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. GOP leadership has so far failed to reprimand the pair who have repeatedly referred to Ms Omar as the "jihad squad".
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'never apologize to Islamic terrorist sympathizers' after Lauren Boebert apologized for Islamophobic comments about Ilhan Omar

Lauren Boebert apologized to Ilhan Omar after making anti-Muslim comments during a campaign event. Omar called on House leadership to take action, saying "Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress." In a tweet, Marjorie Taylor Greene said Omar was undeserving of an apology. Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Dems mull how to address Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that Democrats are weighing what to do about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado in connection with anti-Muslim comments she made about a colleague in the House. “We’re considering what action ought to be taken,” said Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, at a briefing with reporters. Hoyer would […] The post U.S. House Dems mull how to address Rep. Lauren Boebert’s anti-Muslim remarks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

398K+
Followers
47K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy