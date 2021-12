Matt Nagy was the last one to leave the Kansas City Chiefs. It stands to reason he might be the next one back in the fold. For a bit, it seemed as if serving as the Chiefs offensive coordinator was an interim role to be held for a year, maybe two, before being automatically springboarded onto the next level as head coach of a man’s very own NFL franchise. Doug Pedersen left in 2016 to become the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl the following year. Nagy was next man up and the Chicago Bears came calling.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO