ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Township, MI

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Says Trying Out Battery-Leasing For All ID. Electric Vehicles Currently On Sale In China

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8bEX_0d72juP600

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) is offering ID. electric vehicle buyers in China an option to rent out the battery to bring down ownership cost as the German automaker looks to compete with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and homegrown rivals including Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in the world’s largest auto market.

What Happened: The program will lower the purchase threshold for customers by RMB 60,000 ($9,600) to up to RMB 120,000 ($19,200) depending upon the electric vehicle that they choose to buy, a company spokesperson told Benzinga.

Volkswagen is essentially offering the battery-leasing option as a flat amount, interest free loan for five years, a program that is currently valid until the end of this year.

The offer is valid on different variants of the recently-launched electric compact ID.3 as well as the recently launched compact electric sports utility vehicle ID.4 and the mid-size crossover SUV ID.6.

The starting price for the ID.3 after subsidy is around RMB 159,888 ($25,582). The starting price for the ID.4 is RMB 199,888 ($31,982) and RMB 239,888 ($38,382) for the ID.6 after subsidy.

Why It Matters: Buyers will still have to pay back the loan for the battery, unlike in the case of Nio, which offers a similar program. Nio offers a battery-swap option for its buyers wherein they don't have to purchase a battery when they buy a car.

The locally made compact electric vehicle ID.3 is the third such model from Volkswagen’s ID. series in China. The compact was launched last month and is made at a SAIC-Volkswagen jointly operated plant in Shanghai.

The German automaker began delivering its all-electric ID.4 Crozz in March this year, a model that it makes in partnership with China’s FAW Group.

Volkswagen has set an ambitious target to sell up to 100,000 ID. series electric vehicles this year in China and still has much catching up to do to meet that milestone.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed 3.38% lower at $30.32 a share.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Benzinga

Xpeng Aims To Sell Nearly As Many Electric Vehicles Overseas As In China

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) aims to sell half of its electric vehicle outside China, CNBC reported, citing the company’s president and chairman Brian Gu. What Happened: Xpeng already sells electric vehicles in Norway and plans to ramp up investment overseas next year including foraying into Sweden,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nio Delivers 8 ES6 Electric Vehicles To Police In Qingdao, China

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) delivered a batch of police cars in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province, cnEVpost reported on Thursday, citing electric vehicle maker’s app. What Happened: Nio delivered eight mid-size, 5-seater sports utility vehicle ES6s as police cars to the Laoshan District of Qingdao. The vehicles were delivered with a ceremony to mark the occasion, as per the report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Toyota Debuts bZ4X All-Electric Vehicle

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has unveiled the U.S. production model for its all-electric bZ4X. What Happened: The new SUV is the first in the company’s series of battery-electric vehicles that will offered under the global "Toyota bZ" brand umbrella. U.S. dealers are scheduled to receive the bZ4X by mid-2022. According to...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
City
China Township, MI
insideevs.com

China: Volkswagen Improves ID. Sales To Over 14,000 In November

Volkswagen continues to improve sales of all-electric ID. cars in China, achieving another monthly record in November. According to the official info, the company sold 14,167 units (ID.3, ID.4 and ID.6), which is 1,431 more than in October. Unfortunately, there is no breakdown between the individual models. It's the third...
ECONOMY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Nissan to Invest Nearly $18 Billion on Electric Vehicles, Batteries

Nissan Motor Co Ltd has unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company's new long-term vision for mobility and beyond. Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company. Over the next ten years, Nissan will deliver new electrified vehicles and technological innovations while expanding its operations globally. The vision supports Nissan's goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Phoenix conglomerate eyes electric vehicle market with battery company acquisition

Phoenix-based conglomerate Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is now a player in lithium-graphene battery manufacturing and design with the acquisition of a pioneering company in that business. Alpine 4 (Nasdaq: ALPP) acquired ElecJet/Real Graphene, or ElecJet, a company that Alpine 4 CEO Kent Wilson said he began working with earlier this...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Volkswagen Group#Vwagy#German#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Nio Inc Lrb#Saic Volkswagen#Faw Group
mitechnews.com

LG Energy Solution Gets $1.36 Billion To Build Electric-Vehicle Batteries

DETROIT – LG Energy Solution’s Michigan office has secured $1.36 billion for investment into production facilities for electric-vehicle batteries in North America by 2024, the company confirmed Monday. The funding is a part of the plan from the batteries unit of South Korea-based LG Corp. to expand its solely owned...
DETROIT, MI
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New Vision EQXX Concept EV Will Have a Bonkers Range of 621 Miles, COO Says

As exciting as the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS may be, it could soon be eclipsed by another EV from the marque. The German brand’s Chief Operating Officer Markus Schäfer announced that the company’s latest battery-powered vehicle, the Vision EQXX, will make its official debut at CES in January. While a new Mercedes EV is always intriguing, this one is promising one particularly impressive feature—a range of 621 miles. If that sounds like an awkward number, it’s because Mercedes’s range target for its latest EV is actually 1,000 kilometers per charge, or 621.4 miles, according to a LinkedIn post from Schäfer. The automaker...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
101 WIXX

Audi-FAW electric vehicle venture in China delayed

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s premium automaker Audi’s joint venture to build electric vehicles in China with state-owned FAW Group is behind schedule due to a delay in approval by the relevant authorities, Audi said on Monday. Building work would be initiated as soon as possible, the spokesperson added, without giving...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Apple Global Battery Development Chief Moves to Volkswagen

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries, according to his Linkedin profile. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive has left for an automaker. Apple lost its head...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

How will Electric Vehicle Sales Impact Demand for Automotive Tubeless Tires - Exclusive Report by FactMR

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Tubeless Tires to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy