These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 206%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: Shaman King Inu (CRYPTO: SHAMAN) is up 206.57% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000000000607 at press time. It touched an all-time high of $0.00000000000607 earlier on Thursday.

The token has surged 202.8% against Bitcoin and also gained 196.3% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) has surged 151% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000001005 and Small dogecoin (CRYPTO: SDOG) has risen 78.3% during the period to $0.0000008612.

PoorDoge (CRYPTO: POORDOGE) is up 76.96% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000006666.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2207 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 2.8% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004172.

Why It Matters: Shaman King Inu says it was inspired by the “Shaman King” Japanese anime series and aims to bring honesty as well as commitment to the game of decentralized finance (DeFi). The coin was listed on CoinMarketCap earlier in the week.

The token announced on Twitter that its developers will be providing details about the project on Telegram to the community on Thursday.

BabyDoge ETH says it is on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in an easy-to-understand project. The project behind the token says it is fostering long-term development of the ecosystem that will result in real-use cases and greater rewards.

The token’s Twitter account has been suspended.

Small dogecoin says it aims to connect the centralized and decentralized worlds through its token.

Small dogecoin retweeted a post on Twitter that says a Shiba Inu holder purchased 300 billion of its coins on Nov. 24, after having previously bought 400 billion Shiba Inu coins in April.

PoorDoge says it was created in order to give the poor people a fair investment project and it aims to eliminate poverty, discrimination and financial fraud.

Users holding the PoorDoge token can directly obtain stablecoin Tether (USDT) through dividends, the project behind the token says on its website.