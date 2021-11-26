ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 206%

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: Shaman King Inu (CRYPTO: SHAMAN) is up 206.57% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000000000607 at press time. It touched an all-time high of $0.00000000000607 earlier on Thursday.

The token has surged 202.8% against Bitcoin and also gained 196.3% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) has surged 151% over the past 24 hours to $0.00000001005 and Small dogecoin (CRYPTO: SDOG) has risen 78.3% during the period to $0.0000008612.

PoorDoge (CRYPTO: POORDOGE) is up 76.96% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000006666.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2207 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 2.8% over the past 24 hours to $0.00004172.

Why It Matters: Shaman King Inu says it was inspired by the “Shaman King” Japanese anime series and aims to bring honesty as well as commitment to the game of decentralized finance (DeFi). The coin was listed on CoinMarketCap earlier in the week.

The token announced on Twitter that its developers will be providing details about the project on Telegram to the community on Thursday.

BabyDoge ETH says it is on a mission to bring popular cryptocurrency concepts to the mainstream in an easy-to-understand project. The project behind the token says it is fostering long-term development of the ecosystem that will result in real-use cases and greater rewards.

The token’s Twitter account has been suspended.

Small dogecoin says it aims to connect the centralized and decentralized worlds through its token.

Small dogecoin retweeted a post on Twitter that says a Shiba Inu holder purchased 300 billion of its coins on Nov. 24, after having previously bought 400 billion Shiba Inu coins in April.

PoorDoge says it was created in order to give the poor people a fair investment project and it aims to eliminate poverty, discrimination and financial fraud.

Users holding the PoorDoge token can directly obtain stablecoin Tether (USDT) through dividends, the project behind the token says on its website.

The Motley Fool

My 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in December

Ethereum is the world's No. 2 cryptocurrency and could pick up momentum with a major upgrade. Solana ranks as the fastest-growing blockchain in the world with its blazing speed and low costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange

Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, has announced that Shiba Inu will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1. The token is yet to be added to the trading platform at the time of writing. The announcement was accompanied by a video of a Shiba Inu dog...
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Have No Value, Says Real “Wolf of Wall Street”

Jordan Belfort, the ex-stock broker whose insane life story served as the inspiration for Martin Scorsese's The Wolf Of Wall Street movie, lashed out at meme coins in his recent interview with British tabloid The Sun. The infamous American entrepreneur said that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two most popular...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges as Facebook ends cryptocurrency ad ban

The price of bitcoin has settled at around $57,000 on Wednesday after yo-yoing between $59,000 and $53,000 over the last few days.BTC remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term. The cryptocurrency’s subsequent rebound gave bullish investors hope that new all-time highs were imminent but the market has now lost momentum in either direction.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have all surged over the last 24 hours, with the latter rising by nearly...
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Dutch Lawmaker Expects Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rise

A former member of the Dutch House of Representatives, Zihni Özdil, has expressed his bullish view about two of the most popular meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Özdil published his opinion on Twitter where he stated his belief that the two meme coins have formed a “bull flag pattern.”
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Kraken Listing Take SHIB to 1 Cent?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency that has been getting popular at the cost of fellow meme crypto Dogecoin, received another boost after Kraken listed it. Kraken is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list SHIB—another sign of its growing popularity. What’s the prediction for SHIB and can it hit 1 cent after the Kraken listing?
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Solana in the Dust

Solana has outperformed most other cryptocurrencies this year -- but not all of them. Only a few cryptocurrencies have outperformed Solana so far this year, which is not surprising given that Solana is up 11,700% since Jan. 1. Right now, metaverse tokens like Axie Infinity and Sandbox are producing higher...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Promoted By Newegg On America's Largest Outdoor Billboard

Major American electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) promoted its Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) integration on the purported largest digital outdoor billboard in the U.S., located in downtown Los Angeles. What Happened: Newegg announced it promoted its Shiba Inu payment integration in a Tuesday tweet, when pointing out the token...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Instead of a Bitcoin ETF

The first Bitcoin ETF doesn't actually invest in Bitcoin directly, and that may not be what buyers are looking for. There are plenty of other options for those looking for capital appreciation through crypto investments. Describing Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), and many other cryptocurrency assets for that matter, as a momentum trade...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $885M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $885,072,791.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3Jhoce3xPfJZJT75DxJF3BaRRy47SuYtLi. $885 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 36d9JVt4CdPjuYKEGnLwvjNrFE4vt365LA. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Money

A Crypto Expert Explains the Bizarre 1,000% Rise of the Omicron Token

The new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is all over the news, but in the crypto community a different Omicron is top of mind: the Omicron token. The token, which trades as OMIC, just launched at the beginning of November but saw its price soar nearly 1,000% over the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap. The surge came after the World Health Organization named the COVID-19 variant detected in southern Africa in November "Omicron."
CURRENCIES
u.today

Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
