One of the ugliest three-headed monsters in fantasy football is the backfield in Buffalo. The Bills started the year with Devin Singletary as their primary back. After a couple of weeks, he became stuck in a timeshare with Zack Moss. Then, just to make things worse, they decided to add Matt Breida to the mix. Consequently, fantasy managers are scratching their heads on what to do with Moss, Singletary, and Breida in Week 12.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO