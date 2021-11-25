ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State basketball vs. Baylor: How to watch, listen and stream

By Robert Bondy
By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State basketball will play for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship on Friday.

The Spartans will take on the top 10 Bears of Baylor in the title game, with both teams winning their first two games in the tournament to set up this championship matchup. Michigan State knocked off UConn and Baylor topped VCU on Thursday.

Here are the game details for Friday’s matchup between the Spartans and Bears:

Game time: 11 a.m. EST

Location: Imperial Arena (Nassau, The Bahamas)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): TBD

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

