NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals over 50 years and above are at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency, as they lose a certain ability to synthesize vitamin D from sunlight due to being confined at their homes. This has reduced outdoor activity; thereby, they lose their ability to obtain vitamin D through natural sunlight. Therefore, there has been a gradual increase in the geriatric population which is notably driving the vitamin D3 market growth. However, lack of awareness and limited healthcare services in developing regions may impede the market growth. The vitamin D3 market is set to grow by USD 928.48 million at a CAGR of 7.95% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO