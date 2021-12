“My grandmother said we looked like flies in buttermilk,” said Sharon Giles, describing her experience of living as an African American on the north side of Chicago, surrounded by a sea of whiteness. While segregation of African Americans on the south side of Chicago, through racially restrictive covenants and redlining, is well-known and has been widely documented, less well-known is the fact that these same tactics were used on the north side of the city as well – on the 4600 block of Winthrop Avenue. This was the only block in Uptown that African Americans like Sharon Giles – one of the members of the “Winthrop Avenue Family” as they refer to themselves – were allowed to live on.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO