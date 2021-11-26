ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitation, memorial service set for man who disappeared in Wisconsin River

By Logan Reigstad
 6 days ago
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — A visitation is set for next week for an Arena man who went missing on the Wisconsin River earlier this year.

Parker Kruse, 22, disappeared after falling into the river on July 3 while trying to help a boater in distress. His family continues to search for his body.

According to Kruse’s family, a visitation is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at New Heights Lutheran Church in Black Earth. A memorial service will follow the visitation on Tuesday.

