The Southwestern Warriors head into Friday night's regional championship game as a big-time underdog. And for head coach Jason Foley, that's just fine with him. The 11-1 Warriors travel to Lexington on Friday evening to square off with an old familiar foe. For the third consecutive season, the 11-1 Frederick Douglass Broncos stand in the way of Southwestern's path to a possible Class 5 A State Championship Game, as these two clubs will battle once again for a coveted regional championship.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO