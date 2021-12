On Instagram Sunday, the 31-year-old alum of The Bachelor announced that she and Wendt, 37, welcomed their first baby together the day prior. "My whole world," Loch wrote, posting a photo of her hand holding her baby's wrist, their face out of the frame. "Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang. Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first," she continued, adding the hashtags #ivf and #infertility, among others. The new mom did not reveal the gender or name of the child.

