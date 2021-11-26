ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Government Deal: 2030 Coal Phaseout, But Plenty Of Questions Remain

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB). Presented by the party leaders of SPD, Greens and FDP, the government agreement includes an accelerated coal phaseout “ideally” by 2030 (eight years earlier than previously planned). Despite leaks pointing at outlawing gas boilers by 2035 and the end of power generation from gas...

AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Will The EV Revolution Trigger Global Economic Crisis?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. The transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy is already creating winners and losers. We write about the winners often in this space — they include just about anyone who invested in Tesla since the 2010 IPO, especially those who followed a buy-and-hold strategy, as well as those who bet on charging infrastructure companies before their recent surge following the passing of the infrastructure bill. Many fear that auto industry workers will be among the losers, and this is shaping up as an issue that could hold back the EV transition, specifically in auto-centric countries such as Germany and Japan, where the shift to manufacturing EVs could endanger substantial numbers of auto industry jobs.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Shell Game — Battery Swap Stations, Biofuels, & Boosted Production

It’s a tough time to be a major oil company. You see, the science is now clear that oil, gas, and coal are a scourge that threatens the entire human race. Which is a shame, because those fuels have allowed those same humans to enjoy the highest standard of living in history over the past 100 years or so. They provide our electricity, power our vehicles, let us fly to Hawai’i, produce a panoply of industrial goods, grow our food, and make plastics possible.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Olaf Scholz
CleanTechnica

Give Europeans a “Right to Plug” at Home & Work

Originally published on Transport & Environment. The EU soon has an opportunity to improve the most important charging infrastructure of all: in the home and workplace. The upcoming review of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is an essential part of the transition towards zero emission transport in the future, T&E and auto industry association ACEA have told the European Commission.
WORLD
ihsmarkit.com

Asia’s pledge on coal phaseout: a thorny problem of retiring young fleets

One of the key milestones from the COP26 climate summit was the pledge to phase out coal and stop building new projects. The Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement signed by forty-six countries aims its signatories to accelerate a transition away from unabated coal power generation (Source: Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement). Despite some criticism that major economies including US, Japan, China and India are missing, signatories include the world's large emitters such as Germany and South Korea, as well as 23 countries that are committing for the first time to end reliance on coal. Under the statement, major economies pledged to achieve a transition away from unabated coal in the 2030s, while the rest of the world will crease coal plants in the 2040s. Although it's not a globally binding agreement and hence no penalty will be imposed for non-compliance, the mounting peer pressure and incessant monitoring by civil society groups on signatories' progress towards meeting the goals are expected to make a significant contribution to achieving the global energy transition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kenosha News.com

German government hesitant on lockdown as COVID cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government refused to back calls Friday for a swift and sharp lockdown to curb the country's worsening coronavirus situation, which saw daily confirmed cases hit a new peak and is putting hospitals under severe strain. Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CleanTechnica

Twiggy Forrest Pushing To Redirect Australia’s Diesel Rebate To Fund Green Hydrogen

Andrew (Twiggy) Forrest of Fortescue Metals has poked a stick in the eye of two of the biggest Australian export industries. He has managed to upset farmers and miners alike by privately lobbying the Australian government to divert fossil fuel subsidies. He is proposing the scheme be gradually phased out from 2025 to 2030 for the largest diesel users, while leaving the program available to smaller businesses and farmers. He is enthusiastically supported by the Australian Conservation Foundation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#European Union#Renewable Energy#Spd#Greens#Fdp#Eu#Time#Decarbonise
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

New German government faces public spending paradox

Germany’s new government has pledged to spend big on the economy, climate change and social security — but without raising taxes or taking on more debt, leaving many asking where the money is going to come from. “We have decided that this will be a decade of investments,” future chancellor...
EUROPE
Fresno Bee

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

Three German parties have reached a deal to form a new government that will end the era of longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to Olaf Scholz, who is poised to replace her. Scholz, of the center-left Social Democrats, said he expects that members of the parties will give their blessing...
POLITICS
Vice

Next German Government Says It Will Legalise Cannabis

Germany’s incoming coalition government has confirmed it will legalise cannabis, turning the country into one of the world’s largest legal weed markets. The move, agreed by the centre-left coalition led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, was included in plans published Wednesday. On cannabis reform, the coalition agreement said: “We are introducing the controlled supply of cannabis to adults for consumption purposes in licensed shops. This controls the quality, prevents the transfer of contaminated substances and guarantees the protection of minors.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Reactions to the German government coalition agreement

BERLIN (Reuters) -The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) presented their three-way agreement for a new government to take over from a coalition led by conservative Angela Merkel on Monday. [L8N2SF1MQ]. Following are comments from analysts, businesses and associations:. THE LEFT PARTY’S PARLIAMENTARY...
POLITICS
eturbonews.com

New German government to legalize marijuana

The coalition government agreement between the country’s Social Democrats, Free Democrats and the Greens includes provisions for decriminalizing marijuana consumption. According to the latest reports, new coalition government of Germany will set up a system of ‘controlled distribution of cannabis to adults’ for ‘recreational consumption’ through licensed stores. According to...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

German parties say deal ready for new coalition government

BERLIN (AP) — Two of the prospective partners say a three-party agreement to form the next German government will be presented on Wednesday. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26. If party members sign off on it, the three-way alliance — which has never yet been tried in a national government — will replace the current “grand coalition” of the country’s traditional big parties. The Social Democrats have served as the junior partner to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.
POLITICS
electrek.co

Portugal closes its last remaining coal plant

Portugal has shuttered its last remaining coal plant, becoming the fourth country in the European Union to do so, along with Austria, Belgium, and Sweden. The Pego plant in central Portugal was shut down on Friday, 10 days ahead of schedule. It was Portugal’s second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide. Saturday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

RWE earmarks nearly $57 billion for renewables amid coal phaseouts

German utility and trader RWE plans to spend about $7 billion (€5 billion) a year to install wind, solar, batteries, flexible generation, and hydrogen globally ahead of closures for its profitable German nuclear and coal plants. The company released its "growing green" investment strategy on 15 November, revealing how it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CleanTechnica

Crazy Floating All-In-One Renewable Energy Gizmo Has Everybody Suddenly Talking

When the German company SINN Power first introduced its floating hybrid renewable energy platform last year, the news caused barely a ripple. Now suddenly everyone is talking about the company’s so-named Ocean Hybrid Platform, including us. We’re calling it the Swiss Army Knife of clean power because it combines wind, solar, and wave energy all in one delicate-looking package. However, looks can be deceiving, and perhaps this spring chicken is no shrinking violet after all.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

