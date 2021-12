On November 28, MBC’s newest girl group audition program “My Teen Girl” aired its first episode!. “My Teen Girl” is a new audition show that evaluated 160 contestants over the course of three months before filming its premiere. Out of the 160 contestants, 83 were chosen to participate in the competition to place within the final top 7 and debut in a new girl group. Yoon Kyun Sang is the MC, and the students are divided into Grades 1-4 by age, with each class having its own homeroom teacher: either Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Aiki, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, or Ock Joo Hyun.

