Buying gifts in-store or online? Austin shoppers share their plans

By Brianna Hollis
KXAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For many, the shipping woes of last year are still fresh. The holiday season was plagued with lagging delivery times brought on by pandemic-prompted supply and workforce issues.

“Throughout the year we’ve experienced some shipping delays I guess due to the COVID and everything else,” said Jose Chavez.

RELATED: Thanksgiving rush highlights Austin-area restaurant struggles

The Texas Retailers Association expects a boost in holiday sales from last year both in-store and online.

According to Workforce Solutions Capital Area, a non-profit focused on development in Austin and Travis County, the transportation industry – which includes trucking – still only has half of the employees it needs.

The trucking business helps our supply chain move. The pandemic did a number on both our supply chain and our workforce.

Only one person we spoke with downtown Thursday said they plan on shopping in-store for most of their holiday gifts.

“In store, definitely,” said Yaya Chavez.

Supply chain issues could stretch into 2022, Buttigieg warns

Meanwhile, Jacob Hicks says he loves Black Friday deals – but prefers to browse them from the comfort of his home.

“It’s cheaper. Black Friday, yay,” he said. “I don’t want to get caught in the mob.”

He says he plans on getting everything done with plenty of time to account for any potential delays.

