ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, plan to meet senior leaders

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Five U.S. lawmakers are in Taiwan on Friday in a surprise one-day visit, said the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy.

The lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night and will meet with senior leaders on the island. No further details were provided about their itinerary.

The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Taiwan has been self-ruled since the two sides split during a civil war in 1949, but China considers the island part of its own territory.

“Just touched down in the Republic of Taiwan,” tweeted Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Thursday night, using the island's unofficial name.

Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. and Mace are all part of the visiting delegation.

The trip comes just a few weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island. That congressional delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen National Security Secretary General Wellington Koo and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, among others.

It’s the third visit by U.S. lawmakers this year. In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate badly needed vaccines at a time when the island was struggling to get enough.

The Biden administration has also invited Taiwan to a Summit for Democracy next month, a move that drew a sharp rebuke from China.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday, "What the U.S. did proves that the so-called democracy is just a pretext and tool for it to pursue geopolitical goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, serve its own interest and maintain its hegemony in the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
raleighnews.net

China blusters as US Congressmen visit Taiwan, meet with president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: U.S. lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, in a bid to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, even as tensions with China have risen to their highest level in decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Baltic lawmakers meet Taiwan's Tsai, stepping up cooperation

Lawmakers from all three Baltic states met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday in a sign of further cooperation between European Union nations and Taiwan. It is the first joint visit to Taiwan by members of parliament from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Tsai said. She welcomed the lawmakers, who are attending the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.China claims Taiwan is its own territory and rejects any attempts by the self-ruled island to participate in international forums or establish diplomatic relations with other countries that would give it international recognition. Tsai noted the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Colin Allred
Person
Mark Takano
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Joseph Wu
Person
Nancy Mace
Person
Zhao Lijian
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. lawmaker defies 'blunt' China demand with Taiwan trip

A U.S. lawmaker defied what she says was a stern demand from China that she abandon a trip to Taiwan, a move that risks escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. “When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip,” Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, wrote on Twitter shortly after landing in Taiwan late Thursday as part of a trip that that also includes Japan and South Korea.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#U S Embassy#The American Institute#Republican#D Calif#National Security#Foreign Ministry
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan, second trip in a month

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Five members of the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a short trip expected to focus on security matters, the second time in a month U.S. lawmakers have visited. The trip comes as China has stepped up military and political pressure...
FOREIGN POLICY
batonrougenews.net

Lawmakers from Baltic states to visit Taiwan amid threats from China

Taipei [Taiwan], November 25 (ANI): About 10 parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia will visit Taipei as part of a government-led forum in early December and meet top Taiwan top government officials, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement Wednesday. The planned visit comes at a time...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan, deepening China spat

TAIPEI/VILNIUS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's leadership will host a group of Lithuanian lawmakers next week amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow the Chinese-claimed island to open a de facto embassy. Beijing downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday in a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan talks chips, Chinese 'coercion' in U.S. meeting

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States discussed chip shortages and how to respond to China’s economic “coercion” during the second session of an economic dialogue launched last year, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday. The talks came a week after a virtual meeting between U.S. President...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Reuters

Senior Taiwan lawmaker thanks countries for help with submarine programme

TAIPEI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker of Taiwan's ruling party thanked major submarine producing nations on Tuesday for helping with the island's submarine programme, after Reuters reported on the multinational effort. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has made the indigenous programme a key platform of...
MILITARY
AFP

'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A Lithuanian lawmaker visiting Taiwan said Monday there was "wide support" among the public in his country for warming relations with the island, after a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Matas Maldeikis led a delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a recent string of visits by foreign politicians despite Beijing's opposition. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled democratic Taiwan and vows to re-take it one day, by force if necessary. It has become increasingly bellicose towards Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.
WORLD
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy