Forget materialistic gifts and create memories instead with these unique and fun memberships, tours and tastings. Stressing over the perfect gift? Whether it’s for a birthday or the holidays, don’t waste that last roll of wrapping paper or splurge on shipping. Instead, skip something material altogether and opt for a one-of-a-kind L.A. experience. Maybe we’re a little biased—after all, trumpeting L.A.’s best things to do is kind of our bread and butter—but we think something you can do is way more memorable than something you can unwrap. So the next time you’re searching for something for that hard-to-shop-for person, consider these museum memberships, outdoorsy activities and boozy tours.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO