Miami County, KS

Investigation underway after fiery train vs. car crash in Miami County

By Zach Martin, Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a train and a car Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in a rural area south of W. 255th St. and east of 169 Highway.

The Captain at the crash scene said that part of the train and the vehicle involved in the crash both caught fire after impact.

