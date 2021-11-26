Colby Covington would love to expose ‘hype job’ Khamzat Chimaev

Colby Covington still believes he beat UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, and he is calling for a trilogy match. Covington and Usman met earlier this month in the main event of UFC 268 and the fight turned out to be a back-and-forth war, much like their first meeting back at UFC 245. In the first fight, Usman won the fight via fifth-round TKO. This time around, the fight was closer, but it was still Usman who ended up winning via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. But if you ask Covington, he should have been named as the fight’s winner.

