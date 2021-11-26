ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disneyland says new ‘Believe’ Magic Keys are all sold out

By Tracy Bloom, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYXxy_0d72d1so00

( KTLA ) – Disneyland on Wednesday stopped selling its Believe Key, which is the second-highest tier of the new “Magic Key” annual passport replacement program.

The $949 pass is the second to be listed as sold out in as many months. Disney stopped selling the top-priced Dream Key option — which cost $1,399 — in late October, around the same time the company raised some ticket prices to enter the Anaheim theme parks.

That still leaves the two cheapest levels available for purchase — the $649 Enchant Key and the $399 Imagine Key — although the latter is only available to Southern California residents.

“Due to the popularity of the new Magic Key program and in order to deliver a great guest experience for all guests, the Believe Key is sold out at this time. The Enchant Key and Imagine Key — the other Magic Key types — remain on sale at this time. All Magic Key holders, including current Dream and Believe Key holders, will continue to have access to Magic Key holder benefits, such as the Magic Key terrace, specialty merchandise, select discounts, an upcoming Magic Key holder month, and many more special experiences, some announced and others yet to be announced.”

– Official at Disneyland Resort

Both the Enchant Key and Imagine Key passes have more blackout days and allow the user to hold fewer reservations at a time than its more expensive counterparts, and neither includes any sort of parking option. (By contrast, the Dream Key came with parking while the Believe Key’s was discounted).

It was not immediately clear how many Believe and Dream keys have been sold.

Disneyland updating Roger Rabbit ride, changing scenes featuring Jessica Rabbit

The Disneyland Resort launched its Magic Key program back in August, after retiring the popular annual passports earlier during this year amid a yearlong shutdown of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keys give users access to the parks on select dates, depending on which of the four levels they purchased, via a new reservation-based system that Disney introduced when both theme parks reopened back in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
micechat.com

Believe It – Another Disneyland Magic Keys Sells Out!

While you were sleeping, another of Disneyland’s Magic Keys sold out. Back on October 25th, the top level Dream Key sold out due to high demand for park reservations. Today, the Believe Key joins the list of passes no longer available. If this story sounds familiar to you, that’s because...
TRAVEL
SFGate

Today’s Disneyland is a price gouge, not a magical experience

SFGATE columnist Rod Benson on how the accessible, inclusive Disneyland of his youth no longer exists. Read about his experience going back to the parks here. Disney catches heat for ‘inappropriate’ TikTok collaboration. A new marvel filter allows what some are calling ‘transphobic’ language. Read more. A night at the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#The Magic Key#Ktla
thexboxhub.com

Looking back to 2011 and the magic of Kinect Disneyland Adventures

Picture the scene: it’s November 2011, you’re the parent of young children (or the partner of someone with low expectations) and are being nagged constantly about a holiday to Disneyland. You balk at the price tag, distance to travel and the general sense of unease in filling the pockets of one of the world’s most amoral and ultra-capitalist conglomerates.
VIDEO GAMES
micechat.com

BIG DISNEYLAND NEWS: Fantasmic, Magic Bands, Downtown Disney Redevelopment and More!

The Disneyland Resort is getting some major upgrades soon. The changes — which were announced at the Destination D23 event by Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts — will greatly affect certain areas of the resort and the overall guest experience. They may also be taking away something you love… but there’s also the return of some classics too! Here’s a look at all the changes that are ahead for Disneyland…
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Imagineers Are Bringing New Magic To the Disneyland Hotel, Plus Project To Reimagine Downtown Disney District Starting in 2022

So many cool things were announced at the Destination D23 event this past weekend I’m sure all our heads are spinning with all the news announcements. We’re going to be bringing you each piece of news piece by piece so you don’t get overwhelmed in one spot by what’s coming to theme parks, hotels, shows, etc. One piece of news that was announced this past weekend was regarding the Disneyland Hotel.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Daily Breeze

Disneyland imports Magic Band wearable tech from Disney World

Wearable tech bracelets that have become an essential part of any trip to Walt Disney World will soon be coming to Disneyland as a way to track and collect data on visitors and create “magical moments” as they move around the Anaheim theme park and the nearby Disney hotels. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
kennythepirate.com

Check out all of the exciting Disneyland announcements!

Disney has made several exciting announcements about everything coming to Disneyland very soon! Which of these are you most excited for?. Disney’s Imagineers are hard at work bringing storytelling to life at the newest resort property. These elements are all inspired by characters and stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic films.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

The Holidays Are Magical at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

It’s such an enchanting time of year at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, where the holiday season brings whimsical flourishes, traditional trimmings and dashes of pure Disney magic, just steps from Disneyland park, Disney California Adventure park and the Downtown Disney District!. Here are some of the very special,...
TRAVEL
KING-5

Get a (virtual) taste of the magical treats at Disneyland

We are having a lot of fun this week gearing up to give one lucky New Day viewer a trip to Disneyland!. New Day NW host Amity Addrisi recently visited the Magic Kingdom to experience the spirit of the holidays. And what better way to celebrate them than through food and treats?!
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Price Drop: Save 46% on the Disney Princess Castle Exclusively at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals just keep pouring in. In fact, today is the best day of the year to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, toys, and more. This holiday season, Walmart has amazing deals on many popular products, including LG OLED TVs, coffee makers, headphones, and tons more. However, if you’ve got a little princess on your holiday shopping list, then we’ve found a deal that will make you her Christmas hero. Right now, you can get the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle for more than 46% off. This drops the price from its regular listing...
SHOPPING
KXAN

Plan Your Next Vacation With Visit Orlando

Orlando is home to some of the top entertainment venues in the country that are constantly unveiling new attractions and things to do. Casandra Matej, president & CEO of Visit Orlando, has details on some of the latest news to help you plan an Orlando vacation now or in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
kjrh.com

Video Of A Horse Performing A Viral Dance Challenge Is Too Good

A dancing horse recently went viral — and this time it’s not a dressage champ trotting to rave music at the Olympics or a horse who enjoys a jelly-filled Dunkin’ ritual that helps her take medications. The impressive moves to the 2013 bop “Classic” by MKTO came from a horse...
ANIMALS
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
KXAN

KXAN

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy