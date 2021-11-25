ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Homes Fit for Fashionistas

By Jennifer Tzeses
mansionglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond closets, here’s what makes a house or apartment ideal for a curated and priceless wardrobe. For someone with a cherished wardrobe or treasured archival pieces that are part of a fashion collection, the most important quality in a home is space to store it. For some, that could...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Home design inspiration: Fitting an island into a not-too-big kitchen

Erin Gates and Allison Whittemore of Erin Gates Design collaborated with Lori McGeown at Kramer’s Custom Kitchens and Woodworking on laying out this Charlestown kitchen. “There was not enough cabinetry or counter space for a busy, young family,” Gates says. Although the room’s proportions are tight — the town house was built in the early 1800s — the team added a center island that maintains the circulation to and from the space. As for color and style, they took cues from the historic property itself. “White would have felt too stark, so we delved into a neutral palette,” Gates says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
palmbeachillustrated.com

A Perfect Fit with Alvin Valley

When the pandemic upended everything in March 2020, designer Alvin Valley rode shock waves of shutdowns and canceled orders before leaving Manhattan to regroup at his Long Island home. For a moment, it was a difficult time to be the “King of Pants,” a moniker that evolved from the title “Lord of the Pants,” which he earned in 2001 when his Classic 111 pant became the must-have piece in every stylish woman’s wardrobe. But last spring, as people spent more time nesting than socializing, joggers and yoga pants seemed to become de rigueur.
PALM BEACH, FL
fashionisers.com

7 Green Laundry Tips Every Fashionista Should Know

It’s hard to believe, but the average woman spends about $100 a year on dry cleaning. And yet, plenty of women still wear clothes that are stained or have been worn multiple times without being properly cleaned. You might not be able to avoid all stains and wear and tear, but there are certain things you can do to extend the life of your favorite garments so they don’t need as much dry cleaning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
mansionglobal.com

Homes Tailored for Avid Collectors—From Oenophiles to Gearheads

Custom spaces host, boast and protect the owner’s passions, from art and sports memorabilia to haute couture. For the avid collector, the most important room (or rooms) in the house is the one used to store and display their greatest passion. It could be a temperature-controlled wine cave with enough...
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Dressing a Bed for Comfort and a Luxurious Look

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we look at tips for dressing a luxurious bed. A bedroom should be a sanctuary, a cozy respite to leave us feeling calm and rested upon...
INTERIOR DESIGN
fashionista.com

The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in November

We're inching closer to the end of the year, which means we at Fashionista are taking stock of our closets and thinking about the items that will get us through winter and the holiday party season. For some of us, that meant growing our collection of outerwear (think a cool quilted Telfar coat) and picking out festive garments (plush velvet dress, anyone?). Others finally purchased their wishlist-topping items as early gifts to themselves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Thomas
mansionglobal.com

The Ultimate Homes for Wine Lovers

Ask a wine enthusiast about what they envision for their dream home, and some might imagine a show-stopping tasting room to pour their favorite vintage. Others would idealize a place to display their rarest bottles, and a few may covet an idyllic mountain estate with an on-site vineyard. Most wine...
HOME & GARDEN
therealdeal.com

Five Jamaica Estates homes fit for a king (of Queens)

In the 1988 film “Coming to America,” Prince Akeem — heir to the throne of the fairytale nation Zamunda — tires of his native country and resolves to search the globe for a place that would find him his princess. Where better to find a match suitable for a future king than a place called Queens?
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Fashionistas#Fashion Blogger#Phillip Thomas Inc#Studio H
People

Paris and Nicky Hilton Both Channeled Mom Kathy on Their Wedding Days in Long-Sleeve Gowns

The Hilton family said yes to nearly the same dress!. When Paris Hilton, 40, debuted her elegantly embroidered high-neck, long-sleeve gown by Oscar de la Renta when she walked down the aisle to marry Carter Reum at their Los Angeles wedding, we couldn't help but notice the similarities the dress had to the bridal gowns her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and mom Kathy Hilton's wore on their big days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Footwear News

Jill Biden Pops in Pink Dress and Tall Black Suede Boots at Tribal Nations Summit

Dr. Jill Biden attended a Tribal Nations Summit this morning in tonal fall attire. The first lady listened to speakers, including husband President Joe Biden—before making a speech herself—at the Summit today during Native American Heritage Month. For the event in the White House’s South Court Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Biden wore a berry-colored midi dress. The dark pink number featured short sleeves, as well as a flounced skirt that was cinched with an attached belt. Her look was complete with multicolored gemstone earrings, as well as a gold watch, gold bangle and pearl bracelet. When it came to footwear, Biden layered...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy