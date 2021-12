There are a few lighting designs that are so iconic, just looking at their silhouette is enough to identify them. The Pixar lamp comes to mind, so does Ross Lovegrove’s Andromeda Lamp, even the Polygon touch-sensitive lamps. What sets them apart is their instantly memorable shape and interaction… a feature that also puts Gingko’s Octagon One Desk Light in the same category. With its unique octagonal base, the Octagon One looks stable, while still feeling pretty lightweight. It comes with an LED light-panel that emerges from the broad base creating an unusual combination of visual proportions, while the base’s octagonal design itself lets you easily adjust the lamp’s angle by simply resting it on the edge of your choice.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO