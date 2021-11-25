ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Bradley Roby picks off Bills QB Josh Allen for his first INT as a Saint

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
Just what the doctor ordered: New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby cut in to intercept Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, bagging his first pick in black and gold. It was Allen’s sixth interception in his last four games, and came as Buffalo was driving to midfield looking to build on their 10-0 lead.

The Saints are going to need more takeaways like this if they’re going to upset the Bills. Their offense is severely undermanned and needs all the help it can get. Favorable starting field position like this could go a long way.

