Society

Jamal Hinton Spends Sixth Thanksgiving With ‘Grandma’ Who Accidentally Invited Him Over for Dinner

By Jose Martinez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Hinton and “Grandma” Wanda Dench spent Thanksgiving together for the sixth time since their accidental encounter via text in 2016. “Thanksgiving 2021,” Hinton wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo taken on the holiday each of the last six years. “6 years strong.”....

pensacolasharkbait
5d ago

One of the best Thanksgiving stories ever. Been following these folks since 2017. It's really great knowing they continue doing this and sharing it with all of us.

Kling MN
5d ago

This is so inspiring and definitely an example of how random acts of kindness can have a lasting positive effect. I believe the world really needs to put kindness in action more because this is the best way to bring more positivity and joy into everyone's life.

Chinedu E
4d ago

What this country needs more of. Seeing a human being in each other first. Hinton, got bigger too off her thanksgiving meals lol 😂.

