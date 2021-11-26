Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today

Winterfest (Kings Island)

MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island today, Friday, Nov. 26.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park has transformed into 11 winter wonderlands over the past three and a half weeks, according to a park spokesperson.

According to a release, WinterFest will feature ice skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower turned into a magical Christmas tree, more than 5 million lights, 20 riders and 19 live shows.

Also included is the brand new Winter Wonderland Parade.

WinterFest will be open select nights in November and December.

