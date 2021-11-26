ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Grandmother, teen who accidentally met over text sharing 6th Thanksgiving

By Nexstar Media Wire, Drew Taylor
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1503tl_0d72bu7Q00

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( WIAT ) — What started off as a text to the wrong number has become a tradition six years running.

In 2016, Wanda Dench sent a text message to someone she thought was her grandson about his Thanksgiving plans. In reality, Dench had accidentally texted Jamal Hinton, who was 17 at the time.

Hinton received the message while sitting in his high school class, reported sister station WXIN , and jokingly asked if he could come along anyway.

“I said, ‘Sure you can.’ That’s what grandmas do – they feed everybody,” Dench told NBC affiliate KPNX at the time.

Nurse tells why she’s refusing COVID shot, not letting her kids get it either

After Hinton posted the text message on Twitter, the story went viral and a holiday tradition was born.

This week, Hinton confirmed that he and Dench were preparing to spend their sixth Thanksgiving together.

Last year, both Dench and her husband, Lonnie, were diagnosed with COVID-19. While Dench recovered, her husband died due to complications from pneumonia and the virus.

Dench still invited Hinton over for Thanksgiving in 2020, conceding that the year had been difficult but adding that it “was really important to me” to continue the accidental tradition.

A photo of Lonnie Dench was placed at the table with a lit candle, WXIN reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#The Accidental#Nbc#Weather#Wiat#Wxin#Kpnx#Covid
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
foxkansas.com

Family shares details of accidental teen shooting

Thirteen year old Waylon Treat was shot and killed Monday night after what police say was an accident. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins recently spoke with the Treat family about what led up to the horrible tragedy. You can see that story in the video posted above.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton, 1000-Lb. Sisters Star, Hospitalized Yet Again: I Nearly Died!

Tammy Slaton could use your thoughts and prayers right about now. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, who has battled quite a number of health problems over the years, just recently got out of the hospital. Yes, unfortunately. Again. As you can see below, Slaton posted frequently on her TikTok account (@itsqueentammy86)...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KXAN

KXAN

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy