Photographs: AllesWirdGut/ tschinkersten fotografie. Text description provided by the architects. Twenty years after the first project for the village of Fließ, the architectural firm AllesWirdGut is completing another municipal gem in the Tyrolean community. The new sports and leisure center represents a successful example of how out-migration - a problem with which many rural communities are struggling - can be successfully counteracted. In addition to a spectacular new clubhouse for the local soccer club, tournament and training grounds with spectator stands, tennis and athletics facilities, and the renovation and expansion of the swimming pool were realized. With an incomparable community effort of more than 15,000 hours of voluntary work, the project was realized.

