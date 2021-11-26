Last-second field goal lifts Bears over Lions on Thanksgiving

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions might not have a win this season or in their last 14 tries, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t making life hard for bettors. Detroit (0-9-1) is 6-4 against the spread this season, one of the better records in that department in the NFL, trailing only the Titans, Colts, Patriots, Cardinals, Cowboys and Packers. Most oddsmakers have the Lions as 3.5-point underdogs for their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears, with 65% of early bettors reportedly riding Detroit in this one. The Bears are 4-6 against the spread, for those wondering.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO