Jets hoping to show off ‘AC Boogie’ at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The folks in Monroe are making sweet music on the football field – and after the games.

After each win – and there have been 13 of them so far this season – Adams Central players, coaches, and fans gather on the field to sing the ‘AC Boogie.’

The song was thought up by assistant coach Rod Mosser, who’s in his 50th – and final – season of coaching. Mosser, who was at Fort Knox during Vietnam, gave a familiar military cadence an Adams Central twist.

Rod Mosser then passed the lyrics on to his grandson, Adams Central senior receiver/defensive back Joshua Mosser, who helped introduce it to the team and serves as the unofficial song leader.

The players though it was funny at first, but as the wins mounted and fans began to familiarize themselves with the lyrics at school pep rallies, it become a beloved staple of this Jets team.

The Jets – who only sing it after wins – are hoping to sing the ‘AC Boogie’ one more time this season, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jets face Indianapolis Lutheran in the 1A state title game at noon on Friday.

WANE-TV will be in Indy for the championship game and will have complete coverage that night on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!

