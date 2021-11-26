Adams Central puts final touches on game plan for 1A championship game

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The Adams Central football team had to work on Thanksgiving Day – but you won’t hear the Jets complain, as that means they’re gearing up for the 1A state title game.

Adams Central faces off with Indianapolis Lutheran at noon at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday. The Jets got in a final work-out and put the finishing touches on their game plan Thursday afternoon.

