MLS

Meet a board member: Sheba

107ist.org
 6 days ago

Come and hang out online with 107IST board member Sherrilynn "Sheba" Rawson. This special session is a...

107ist.org

Winona Daily News

Board Meeting Minutes 11.27.21

WESTBY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT Special Board of Education Meeting Westby Area High School Library Media Center Proceedings of October 27, 2021 - 5:00 pm MINUTES A Special Board Meeting of the Westby Area School District Board of Education was called to order by President Roethel on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in the Westby Area High School Library Media Center at 5:00 pm. ROLL CALL Roll call indicated that Board Members Craig Johnson, Bob Kerska, Gerald Roethel, and Eric Thunstedt were present. Cary Joholski and Andy Lipski were absent. District Administrator Steve Michaels, Director of Business Services Jennifer Buros were also present. There was nobody from the public in attendance. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. OPEN MEETING LAW COMPLIANCE Mr. Michaels stated that copies of this meeting agenda were sent to Coon Valley and Westby Area Schools, Chaseburg Post Office, Coon Valley Post Office, River Bank of Coon Valley, Vernon County Times, LaCrosse Tribune, WVRQ Radio, and WCOW Radio on Friday, October 22, 2021. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION There was no public participation. ACTION ITEMS 1. It was moved and seconded (Thunstedt/Kerska) to adopt the 2021-2022 School District Budget as presented. Motion carried. It was moved and seconded (Johnson/Kotek) to establish the Tax Levy: a. General Fund Tax Levy of $3,530,499 b. Non Referendum Debt Levy at $1,089,920 c. Referendum Debt Levy at $2,012,476 Motion carried. 2. It was moved and seconded (Kerska/Thunstedt) to approve the Second Reading of Neola Policies Update. Motion carried. 3. It was moved and seconded (Johnson/Kotek) to approve the Employee Resignations of 2 Middle School Wrestling Coaches. Motion carried. 4. It was moved and seconded (Thunstedt/Kerka) to approve the Employment of a Middle School Wrestling Coach.. Motion carried. DISCUSSION ITEMS No Discussion Items ADJOURNMENT It was moved and seconded (Johnson/Thunstedt) that the meeting be adjourned. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 5:08 pm. /sary Gollberg Mary Gollberg Recording Secretary /sobert Kerska Robert Kerska Clerk 117 LAC90170 WNAXLP.
EDUCATION
cambridgema.gov

Board of Assessors Public Meeting

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Please click this URL to join. https://cambridgema.zoom.us/s/89324030731. +19294362866,,89324030731# US (New York) +13017158592,,89324030731# US (Washington DC) Or join by phone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592...
POLITICS
wktn.com

Ridgemont Board of Education Meets Thursday

These are the minutes as submitted by Superintendent Sally Henrick:. Monday, November 22-No School for PK-6 Grade-Parent Teacher Conferences- 7th-12th Grade – Online Learning. Tuesday, November 23- No School – Teacher Professional Development. Wednesday, November 24 to Friday, November 26- No School – Thanksgiving Break. Friday, December 17- One Hour...
EDUCATION
Lusk Herald

Students honored at board meeting

LUSK – The Niobrara County School District Board recognized students of the month during its second meeting in November on Monday. Lusk Elementary and Middle School (LEMS) Principal Lucinda Kasper recognized second grader Xavier Munoz and third grader Carmela Beslich for the month of September as well as fifth grader Talan Stallman for the month of October. Kasper also recognized second grader Dexter Kremers as the student of the quarter at Lance Creek Elementary.
LUSK, WY
manor.edu

Meet the New Manor College Board of Trustees Members: Leslie M. Turner, Esq.

Leslie M. Turner, Esq. is one of four newcomers to the Board of Trustees at Manor College. A Jersey Girl at heart, Leslie Turner, Esq. was born in Neptune and raised in East Orange. She attended college in New York City and earned a law degree from Georgetown University. During 30 years in her legal career, she held several senior executive level positions at The Hershey Company, The Coca-Cola Company and even an appointment to the Department of the Interior under President Bill Clinton. In her free time, she enjoys traveling around the world and learning about different cultures.
JENKINTOWN, PA
miamivalleytoday.com

Board members honored, elected at Piqua Community Foundation annual meeting

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation Life Trustees honored members of the Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 9. Emily E. Shawler, incoming board president, recognized Steven K. Staley who has served as the president of the foundation for 2020 and 2021 and thanked him for his leadership through a transition period for the organization.
ADVOCACY
recordargusnews.com

REYNOLDS SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS RECOGNIZED

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Reynolds School Board member Jeffrey Colson (above) was recently honored by the district and Pennsylvania School Board Association for his 24 years of service. Additionally, outgoing board member Mark Reichard (below) was recognized for his eight years of service to the school board.
EDUCATION
kmrskkok.com

Morris School Board to Meet Monday

The next meeting of the Morris School Board will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Morris Area High School Media Center. On the agenda: a financial audit presentation of the 2020-21 School District audit with District Auditors Eide Bailly. In the consent agenda is the retirement letter from teacher and activities director Mark Ekren.
MORRIS, MN
klfdradio.com

Litchfield School Board Meeting

The Litchfield School Board received the annual audit report last night from Justin McGraw of Conway, Deuth & Schmiesing. The Board approved of his report. McGraw says no compliance issues were noted, and no material weaknesses were noted in the area of internal control compliance. In her report to the...
LITCHFIELD, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

School board to meet tonight

The Windom Area School Board will hold its monthly work session tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will hear and act on approving the district’s annual audit report. The board will act on the revised budget, as well as...
WINDOM, MN
Watertown Public Opinion

Parks board meeting is Tuesday

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the field house, 1900 W. Kemp Ave. For a full agenda, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx. Meets Monday at noon in the Municipal Utilities Boardroom, 901 Fourth Ave. S.W. Agenda items of note:. Approve 2022 utility rates. Approve 2022 budget. For a full agenda, visit https://watertownmu.com/about/public-docs/agendas-minutes/. Codington...
WATERTOWN, SD
waupacanow.com

School board selects new member

Elizabeth Ruskosky has been selected to replace Jim Schultz on the Clintonville School Board until the spring 2022 election. Ruskosky was one of four applicants who filed papers to fill the board vacancy after Schultz resigned due to medical reasons. The school board selected Ruskosky at its Nov. 8 meeting...
CLINTONVILLE, WI

