Meet a board member: Sheba

WESTBY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT Special Board of Education Meeting Westby Area High School Library Media Center Proceedings of October 27, 2021 - 5:00 pm MINUTES A Special Board Meeting of the Westby Area School District Board of Education was called to order by President Roethel on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in the Westby Area High School Library Media Center at 5:00 pm. ROLL CALL Roll call indicated that Board Members Craig Johnson, Bob Kerska, Gerald Roethel, and Eric Thunstedt were present. Cary Joholski and Andy Lipski were absent. District Administrator Steve Michaels, Director of Business Services Jennifer Buros were also present. There was nobody from the public in attendance. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. OPEN MEETING LAW COMPLIANCE Mr. Michaels stated that copies of this meeting agenda were sent to Coon Valley and Westby Area Schools, Chaseburg Post Office, Coon Valley Post Office, River Bank of Coon Valley, Vernon County Times, LaCrosse Tribune, WVRQ Radio, and WCOW Radio on Friday, October 22, 2021. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION There was no public participation. ACTION ITEMS 1. It was moved and seconded (Thunstedt/Kerska) to adopt the 2021-2022 School District Budget as presented. Motion carried. It was moved and seconded (Johnson/Kotek) to establish the Tax Levy: a. General Fund Tax Levy of $3,530,499 b. Non Referendum Debt Levy at $1,089,920 c. Referendum Debt Levy at $2,012,476 Motion carried. 2. It was moved and seconded (Kerska/Thunstedt) to approve the Second Reading of Neola Policies Update. Motion carried. 3. It was moved and seconded (Johnson/Kotek) to approve the Employee Resignations of 2 Middle School Wrestling Coaches. Motion carried. 4. It was moved and seconded (Thunstedt/Kerka) to approve the Employment of a Middle School Wrestling Coach.. Motion carried. DISCUSSION ITEMS No Discussion Items ADJOURNMENT It was moved and seconded (Johnson/Thunstedt) that the meeting be adjourned. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 5:08 pm. /sary Gollberg Mary Gollberg Recording Secretary /sobert Kerska Robert Kerska Clerk 117 LAC90170 WNAXLP.

