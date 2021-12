Going to bookstores as a bibliophile is like going to a house of worship. I get dressed nicely, I make sure I’m on my best behavior, and I go in with mindfulness. Believe it or not, I’m fairly restrained when I buy books (in person…online is a different story). I generally have a plan and a budget that I actually stick to. But this isn’t about my trips to indie bookstores. No. Instead, I’m going to talk about bookstores in airports.

