ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Salvation Army Feeds Hundreds Hot Thanksgiving Meals

By Renée Santos
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vc7mn_0d72Vuge00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The d emand for help this holiday season is growing.

Many people are struggling to make ends meet or to even afford a meal. Every person has their own story. Some, like Kao Saechao, were comfortable enough to share theirs. He’s fallen on tough times and knows he’s not alone.

“I’m just in a bad situation right now but I’m on the right track,” he said.

“We have all been through something, you know. I’m not the only one,” said Nord Young, who is a veteran.

Young is grateful to sit amongst other men who have served, feeling the love and support that comes with Thanksgiving. It’s a feeling that was once lost.

“It’s about family and love, and happiness and being thankful,” he said.

The Salvation Army provided hundreds of meals to people in need Thursday.

Captain Larry Carmichael with The Salvation Army says people experiencing what they call pandemic poverty is at an all-time high.

“Our food pantry is serving 220% more every single week than historical average,” he explained.

A free hot Thanksgiving meal for Eugene Corcino is just the right push to keep fighting to come out of homelessness.

“They are bringing hope to the people that are on the streets as well as bringing love and peace to all of us and giving us that trust again,” he said.

He knows there’s a significant increase in people experiencing food and financial insecurities in Sacramento. That’s why this Thanksgiving he and others are focusing on the good, embracing fellowship — all grateful to have a hot meal.

“It’s helping out the people here in Sacramento,” Corcino said.

“Man, it’s a blessing you know,” Saechao said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Run To Feed The Hungry Raises Nearly $1M For Sacramento Food Bank

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The annual Run to Feed the Hungry returned this Thanksgiving. It drew tens of thousands of participants who raised around $1 million at a time when it’s really needed. It was a race to return to what so many enjoy missed Thanksgiving Day. “It feels like it should,” said one man as he finished. The 28th annual Run to Feed the hungry drew more than 26,000 people in person near Sac State after COVID prompted the event to go virtual last year. ‘I motivated him; I set the pace,” said one teen with a group of friends. The fundraiser brought in nearly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caldor Fire Victims Celebrate First Holiday Without Home

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – It’s a holiday unlike any other for families forced out of their homes by the Caldor Fire. For hundreds of people, it’s their first Thanksgiving since their homes burned down. This Thanksgiving, Jameela Gilmete cooked up all the typical turkey day traditions. It’s a familiar meal in a new place. “It’s very different, but at the same time, we are very thankful we have a house to have Thanksgiving in,” she explained. Jameela and her family lost their Grizzly Flats home in the Caldor Fire. They are just one of the hundreds of people without a home after...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Shopping Season Meets Worker Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s a worker shortage just as the holiday shopping season has gotten underway. Black Friday may be here, but some businesses don’t have enough staff to stay open as long as they’d like. In Old Sacramento, this Christmas time will mean an early closing time for Steamers Cafe, where Janie Desmond Ison has been the owner for nearly three decades. “It’s shocking to me that we’ve gotten to this point,” Ison said.  Ison will be closing up two hours early each day, losing potential customers because she can’t find enough employees to keep her doors open. “So after those months of COVID,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Families At SMF Reunite For First Time In Years For Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hugs and laughter filled Sacramento International Airport as families reunited for the Thanksgiving for the first time in years. Kathleen Robinson is visiting her son and grandchildren in California for the first time since before the pandemic. “I wasn’t able to be with them. I had to spend the holiday Facetiming, so I am so excited to spend the holiday in person,” explained Robinson. Her son, Matthew Robinson, was one of thousands waiting in long lines of cars crowding the airport excited to welcome family again. “It’s that piece of getting back to normal that means the most,” explained Matthew. For the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Tahoe Park Donut Shop Burglarized Thanksgiving Morning

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A beloved Tahoe Park donut shop is cleaning up the mess after burglars smashed through the back door and cleared the change drawer early Thanksgiving morning. Beng Ly-Kok, owner of Village Express Donuts, said when he got to work Thursday morning, he noticed the lights wouldn’t turn on. That’s when he saw the back door in pieces on the floor. Ly tells CBS13 burglars flipped the breakers and broke security cameras, possibly destroying all video evidence. CSI was on the scene this morning, dusting for potential fingerprints. Instead of being angry, Ly spent his morning thanking his customers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy