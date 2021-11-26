Citymeals On Wheelers Once Again Comes Through For The Needy On Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thanksgiving , many people depend on the kindness of strangers.

And that’s where volunteers from Citymeals on Wheels step up to the plate.

Nearly 19,000 meals were boxed and delivered to elderly New Yorkers in time for Thursday’s celebrations.

After the dinners were packaged, they were delivered to homebound residents, thanks to more than 300 volunteers.

Actress Kathleen Turner spent her holiday serving meals. Turner is also a board member and said she sometimes delivers meals.

“We are sometimes their only source of food and companionship. They form great relationships with the drivers, the deliverers who may be the only person they see all day,” Turner said.

“The average age is 85. They have lived full lives, but are really no longer able to cook a holiday meal,” added Beth Shapiro, the charity’s executive director.

City Meals on Wheels wants to make sure our older neighbors do not miss a meal, even if they are unable to leave their homes.

This is the 40th anniversary of Citymeals on Wheels. More than 65 million meals have been delivered since 1981.