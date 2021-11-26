ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citymeals On Wheelers Once Again Comes Through For The Needy On Thanksgiving

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thanksgiving , many people depend on the kindness of strangers.

And that’s where volunteers from Citymeals on Wheels step up to the plate.

Nearly 19,000 meals were boxed and delivered to elderly New Yorkers in time for Thursday’s celebrations.

After the dinners were packaged, they were delivered to homebound residents, thanks to more than 300 volunteers.

Actress Kathleen Turner spent her holiday serving meals. Turner is also a board member and said she sometimes delivers meals.

“We are sometimes their only source of food and companionship. They form great relationships with the drivers, the deliverers who may be the only person they see all day,” Turner said.

“The average age is 85. They have lived full lives, but are really no longer able to cook a holiday meal,” added Beth Shapiro, the charity’s executive director.

City Meals on Wheels wants to make sure our older neighbors do not miss a meal, even if they are unable to leave their homes.

This is the 40th anniversary of Citymeals on Wheels. More than 65 million meals have been delivered since 1981.

BROOKLYN, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Opening 18 New COVID Vaccine Pop-Up Sites For Children Statewide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials are urging New Yorkers to get fully vaccinated for the winter. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new pop-up vaccination sites Wednesday, including some open to children ages 5 and older. On Long Island, the New Hyde Park Fire Department will offer vaccines for people ages 12 and up. Greater Centennial A.M.E Zion Church in Mount Vernon will host a pop-up site for the same age group. Christ Fellowship Baptist Church in Brooklyn will host another site, as well. For a complete list of locations and operating dates, CLICK HERE.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Held In The Bronx’s Little Italy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a big weekend for lighting Christmas trees, both at home and in our communities. Saturday, a tree lighting ceremony was held in the Little Italy area of the Bronx. The festivities took place at a park on Arthur Avenue and included caroling, hot chocolate, Italian cookies and an appearance by Santa. There was also a toy giveaway to support children and families who are fighting cancer.
Madison, N.J. Christmas Parade Returns, And Those In Attendance Enjoyed Every Second Of It

MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A beloved holiday tradition made a comeback on Friday. Madison‘s annual Christmas parade marched along Main Street once again after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. With their eyes wide and their smiles large, hundreds of kids watched in awe as St. Nick showed up for the parade. “Fun! It was cool because it was the real Santa,” Sofia Temarsico said. “I said, ‘Hello, Santa, I love you!'” another kid said. Among the people in the crowd was an excited Thomas Piccolo. “He was big. He was red. He was fat. He was jolly. He had...
On Thanksgiving, Don’t Forget To Give Thanks To Those Who Had To Work, Especially First Responders, Doctors, Restaurant Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many had Thanksgiving off to celebrate the day with family, there were plenty of people who had to work. So, it’s only appropriate we here at CBS2 give thanks to all those who spent the holiday on the clock. The Lew family was gathered around the table sharing what they were thankful for. “Health, my family, being able to travel again,” Donna Lew told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. Lew was visiting New York from California for Thanksgiving and grateful K. Rico South American Steakhouse was open for their holiday meal. “I was saying thank you to all of them for being...
