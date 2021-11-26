NYPD Releases New Video In Brooklyn Carjacking And Sexual Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new information on a carjacking and sexual assault that happened earlier this month in Brooklyn .

The NYPD released new video in the case on Thursday.

Police say video shows the man wanted in the Nov. 7 attack in Bushwick .

The suspect was also seen on video scoping out a vehicle on Wyckoff Street.

The driver had left the car running while his 27-year-old girlfriend slept in the front seat. The suspect then got in the car and apparently drove off.

Police say the man later stopped in Ridgewood, Queens and sexually assaulted the woman.

The suspect ran off when the woman started screaming.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.