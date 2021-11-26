ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD Releases New Video In Brooklyn Carjacking And Sexual Assault

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new information on a carjacking and sexual assault that happened earlier this month in Brooklyn .

The NYPD released new video in the case on Thursday.

Police say video shows the man wanted in the Nov. 7 attack in Bushwick .

The suspect was also seen on video scoping out a vehicle on Wyckoff Street.

The driver had left the car running while his 27-year-old girlfriend slept in the front seat. The suspect then got in the car and apparently drove off.

Police say the man later stopped in Ridgewood, Queens and sexually assaulted the woman.

The suspect ran off when the woman started screaming.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS New York

NYPD Arrests Joseph Martinez Of New Rochelle In 1999 Killing Of Bronx 13-Year-Old Minerliz Soriano

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than two decades after the crime, police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenage girl in the Bronx. On Monday, CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke with victim’s family, which has been tortured by the cold case. Joseph Martinez, 49, was taken into NYPD custody and charged with murder Monday, 22 years after Minerliz Soriano was found strangled in a Bronx dumpster. “I’d like to say to him, ‘Why?'” said Amelia Soriano, the victim’s aunt. Minerliz Soriano, was last seen as a 13-year-old in 1999 leaving her Bronxdale middle school, when she asked friends to go to the...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Harlem Man Sprayed With Unknown Substance, Struck With Stick During Assault

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police want the public’s help finding two suspects they say assaulted a man in Harlem. The incident happened on Nov. 13 at 1:40 p.m. on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard near 130th Street. Police say the suspects, a man and a woman, approached the 39-year-old victim, who was pushing a cart. They say the woman sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance, and the man hit him in the arm with a black stick. There’s no word on what, if anything, led up to the altercation. The victim refused medical attention. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Family In Fear After Qui-Ying Ma Is Bashed In The Head With A Rock, Allegedly By Repeat Offender: ‘I’m Not Satisfied About The Justice System’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A family is fear after a woman was bashed in the head with a rock. The victim, 62-year-old Qui-Ying Ma was attacked Friday morning in the North Corona section of Queens. She is still recovering in the hospital, and her attacker is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect has a long criminal record, dating back to 2009. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, the family is nervous he’ll be back on the streets once again. Ma’s husband is losing hope she will wake up after more than four days in a coma. Speaking through a translator, Zhanzin Gao told Rozner “My...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Gunned Down In Brooklyn; NYPD Searching For Shooter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect who gunned down a teenager Monday in Brooklyn. Chopper 2 was over the scene on Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street in the Ocean Hill section where a 19-year-old man was shot around 10 a.m. Akin Greggs said the gunfire near a construction site could’ve been mistaken for noise coming from the lot. But Greggs said he knew right away shots were fired. “Only heard the shots, we just saw the kid running,” he told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. “At first, we weren’t sure if he was the shooter or not, but then when he...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

‘I Want Justice For Him:’ Father Of Zayid Muthana, Bodega Owners Call For Protection After 18-Year-Old Shot At Family Store In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year old was shot while trying to make a living. On Wednesday, the father of the Brooklyn teenager gunned down inside his family’s bodega spoke out. Zayid Muthana is fighting for his life, as police search for the man who shot him in the head, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported. New surveillance video shows the moment the teenager was shot in cold blood inside M&M Grocery on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush on Saturday night. “I want to talk about my son, Zayid. He’s a good kid,” Fahd Muthana said. He fought back tears as he said his oldest son just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Anthony Rosa Charged In Fentanyl-Related Death Of His 22-Month-Old Son

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of a 22-month-old boy who had fentanyl in his system when he died has been arrested. Anthony Rosa, 51, has been charged with reckless manslaughter. Investigators say his son, Charles Rosa-Vellosa, was found face down and unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment back in June. Police say it’s unclear how the child ingested the drugs, but it is believed to have been an accident.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Shot In Head Working At Family Deli In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for the suspect who shot a teenager inside a Brooklyn deli Saturday. It happened in East Flatbush around 6 p.m. The deli owner told CBS2 his 18-year-old son was working as a cashier at the family business when he was shot in the head. Customers say the workers were friendly and well-known in the community. “I’m surprised, and I’m also not surprised. But for here specifically, I did not expect it to happen, right? I would not expect it to happen because, like, they’re so chill. So to come here and do something like that, that person is really out of their mind to do something like that,” one customer said. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but has since improved. Police have not released any information on a possible motive. They say they’re looking for two suspects in this case. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Nov. 27, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County Passes Police Reforms, Including Widespread Use Of Body Cameras For Over Half Of 2,400-Member Force

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Change is coming to the Suffolk County Police Department. The police reform plan spurred by the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd was ordered by the state. It took Suffolk County eight long months of back-and-forth with its police unions and community members to finally get it passed. “This was not an easy process,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. The task force eventually embraced the widespread use of police body cameras beginning next year for, so far, about half of its 2,400-member force. “We will now be deploying body cameras for 1,600 officers. Each officer...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
