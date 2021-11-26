ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Old Spice & Secret Antiperspirants Being Recalled Due To Possible Cancer-Causing Chemical

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several popular body sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a possible cancer-causing chemical.

Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling 18 versions of its Old Spice and Secret antiperspirants.

The aerosol sprays were sold in stores nationwide and online.

The FDA says the products may contain benzene, which is a human carcinogen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caLiy_0d72VpH100

(Source: Procter & Gamble, FDA)

Exposure to the containment has been known to lead to cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow as well as life-threatening blood disorders.

Procter & Gamble have not received any reports of any adverse effects from the products.

The FDA says customers should not use the following sprays:

  • Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz
  • Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz
  • Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz
  • Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz
  • Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz
  • Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz
  • Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz
  • Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
  • Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack
  • Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ
  • Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ
  • Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz
  • Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz
  • Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz
  • Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz
  • Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz
  • Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz
  • Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QH8kd_0d72VpH100

(Source: Procter & Gamble, FDA)

Get in touch with Old Spice and Secret through their websites to get your money back.

