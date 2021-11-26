ER At Long Beach Hospital That Initially Closed Due To Vaccine Hesitancy To Reopen Friday Morning

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is a positive update on an emergency room on Long Island that closed earlier this week due to a staffing shortage .

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the ER at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Long Beach will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.

The governor said the state Department of Health worked with hospital officials and community leaders to get the emergency department back up and running.

The ER closed Monday due to vaccine hesitancy, with about 1% — or 70 staff members — unvaccinated .