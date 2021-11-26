Brush Fire In Beverly Extends Hundreds Of Feet Along Train Tracks

SEEKONK (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office said a rifle-wielding break-in suspect is dead after a crash and exchange of gunfire with Seekonk Police early Sunday morning. The chaotic scene began around 6:40 a.m. when Seekonk Police received a notification from an alarm company about a break-in at a business on Route 6. Officers arrived about five minutes later and found the business had been broken into by a suspect who was seen leaving the area on foot. Police found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, but they sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, the suspect lost control, hit a curb and rolled their car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area. Police investigate an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk. (WBZ-TV) Two Seekonk officers arrived soon after. According to the district attorney, the suspect started shooting at them with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside. The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.

