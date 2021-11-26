ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Brush Fire In Beverly Extends Hundreds Of Feet Along Train Tracks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago

BEVERLY (CBS) – Beverly firefighters battled a large brush fire along the train tracks on Thursday evening.

The fire started along Thissel Street in the Pride Crossing area and quickly grew in size, with flames stretching several hundred feet along the tracks.

It took crews about three hours to knock it down and clean up the area.

