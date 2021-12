NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, a new exhibit in Lower Manhattan honors New York’s Native Americans and their contributions to the state. As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, the exhibition is at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. It’s called “Native New York.” Educator Carrie Gonzalez gave Hsu a tour, which started by following a wooden path through the exhibit. “So you’re traveling through 12 different locations in the state of New York and we start off here by going on to Long Island,” Gonzalez said. Each location has its indigenous name in orange, the native history...

