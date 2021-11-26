ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China asks Didi to delist from U.S. on security fears - Bloomberg News

 6 days ago

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

China's tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns about leakage of sensitive data, the report here said, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Reuters

Reuters

