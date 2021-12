Martin Rosenthal, 89, died Nov. 23, after surviving a stroke in June. Born in 1932 and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Martin was a graduate of Weequahic High school. He attended the University of Michigan, followed by medical school at SUNY Downstate University in Brooklyn. He was introduced to Linda Brettler in his senior year, and the two married in 1957, right after graduation.

