ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indigenous woman sues ACT over forced strip search her legal team alleges amounts to ‘torture’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2rlf_0d72UXXq00
The Alexander Maconochie correctional centre in Canberra. An Indigenous woman is suing the ACT over a forcible strip search that occurred in the facility.

An Aboriginal woman sexual assault survivor with a serious heart condition who was forcibly strip-searched by a team of prison officers is suing the Australian Capital Territory government for breaching her human rights, arguing that her treatment was degrading and humiliating and amounted to torture.

The woman, who cannot be named, had just been denied permission to attend her grandmother’s funeral and moved to the crisis support unit of the Alexander Maconochie Centre, when a team of prison staff, one of whom allegedly had a knife, decided to forcibly strip search her, according to a statement of claim filed in the ACT supreme court.

Before they entered the cell, the woman was lying on her bed in a “calm state”, according to the court documents.

The 37-year-old Ngunnawal woman has a pacemaker and a collapsed lung. She screamed for help, told the officers she was having pains in her chest, and warned she couldn’t breathe, according to the court documents.

One officer asked colleagues “who’s got the knife?”, before saying to the woman, according to a transcript contained in court documents: “If you comply, I’ll get them [your clothes] off you and we’ll get this over and done with.”

The knife was intended to be used to cut off her clothes, according to court documents.

CCTV vision of the strip-search was allegedly watched live in the jail’s operation room.

The detainee also has borderline personality disorder and is a sexual assault survivor. She had been on remand at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, a facility that is supposed to be human rights compliant, for six months when the incident took place.

No medical advice was sought about whether the strip search was safe, given her medical condition, or appropriate, court documents allege. There was also no medical assessment of the woman prior to the strip search.

A team of 12 prison officers were either in or near the cell during the search, including two males who were in “the immediate vicinity” of the woman, according to both court documents and a separate independent report on the incident.

Other inmates in the unit could hear what was happening.

The court documents allege the search was triggered by an officer who said she had seen the woman with her “hands in her crotch area”.

The officers found nothing on the woman. The court documents say the officers realised after the search she was having her period.

The woman outlined her version of events in a letter seen by Guardian Australia earlier this year.

“Here I ask you to remember that I am a rape victim, so you can only imagine the horror, the screams, the degrading feeling, the absolute fear and shame I was experiencing … as well as the grief and despair, disappointment of not being able to attend my grandmother’s funeral,” she wrote.

In early January, she was told her grandmother had died and the funeral was being held in a week’s time. The woman said she asked permission to attend and “completed paperwork” to make the request official.

The day before the funeral, she was told that “due to logistics” the request was denied, which caused her to become “very upset”. She said prison staff moved her to the Crisis Support Unit, or CSU, “because they fear for my safety and mental health”.

Earlier this year, the ACT’s Inspector of Correctional Services (ICS) released a report finding there was a lawful basis for the search, but that it was “not a last resort as required” by the territory’s Corrections Management Act and that it did not comply with the territory’s Human Rights Act.

It reviewed footage showing the woman telling officers she “cannot breathe” at various times while detained.

“During the use of force there are up to 12 staff in the immediate vicinity, some at times enter the cell, and others stay by the door or in the corridor outside the cell,” the report said.

It found the two men involved were not directly watching the strip search but were in the vicinity.

The case now launched by the woman, through her lawyers Ken Cush and Associates, alleges that the strip search violated the ACT’s Human Rights Act.

It alleges the search breached her right to be protected from “torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” and her right to be afforded “humane treatment when deprived of liberty”.

The case also alleges her treatment by the prison, particularly the decision to refuse her request to attend her grandmother’s funeral, denied her cultural and other rights afforded to “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and other minorities”.

Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal health centre CEO Julie Tongs said authorities needed to be held accountable for their treatment of the detainee.

“Somebody needs to be accountable. [Name removed] was held accountable for what she did and went to prison. Yet, institutions can be the perpetrators and get away with it,” she said.

Tongs said the ICS report was damning, outlining failures that needed urgent attention.

“There were so many failures and breaches of the Human Rights Act and the corrections act. And yet, nothing changes. Nothing happens. One of the recommendations was for another body scanning machine. Why didn’t they have body scanning machines already? They should be installed. They should be there. But it just seems like it’s an everyday practice to strip search women and men coming in and going out of the jail. I just don’t get it.”

Tongs said the woman has been traumatised by her experience.

“We’re providing all support we can from Winnunga and she’s got family as well, but people just don’t take seriously enough what’s happening here in the ACT in the prison, and that’s why we need a royal commission.

“[Name removed], she’s having good and bad days, and she will for the rest of her life. But you know, the end of the day, she did nothing wrong. They were the perpetrators and they need to be held accountable.”

“She comes from a strong Aboriginal family and with strong cultural values and for her that would be devastating. And particularly for her not being able to go to their grandmother’s funeral. How did they think she was going to react? Why couldn’t they de-escalate the situation? But to traumatise her the way they did is absolutely disgusting.”

The ACT government said it could not comment on the matter while it was before the courts.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Strip Search#Indigenous Rights#Women And Men#Mental Health#Aboriginal#Australian#Capital Territory#The Act Supreme Court#Ngunnawal#Cctv
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Judge reduces sentence of woman who carved victim's face in kidnapping case

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was sentenced to prison for her role in the kidnapping and torture of her housemate will have one year less to wait for potential parole. District Judge Bruce Pickett reduced the fixed sentence of Sasha Martinez, 34, from five years in prison to four after she filed a rule 35 motion requesting that he reconsider her sentence. Pickett increased the indeterminate period of her sentence from 10 years to 11, so she could serve the same amount of time if she is not released on parole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Report: Prison Officials Buried Female Guard’s Complaint of Physical Assault by Terrorist Inmate

Senior Israel Prison Service officials on Wednesday told Haaretz that the first complaint that was filed by a Gilboa Prison guard who was sexually assaulted by a terrorist prisoner was “disappeared by the prison commanders” who prevented an investigation of the complaint (בכירים בשב”ס: מפקדי כלא גלבוע גנזו את תלונת הסוהרת שהותקפה מינית בידי אסיר).
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gang murder gunman, aged 14, should be identified, judge rules

A judge has lifted an order protecting the identity of a 14-year-old gunman convicted of murder after shooting another teenager during a gang attack in Birmingham Yussuf Mustapha, from Birmingham, is facing a mandatory life sentence alongside three other teenagers convicted earlier this month of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln near his home in Handsworth, Birmingham.Jurors also convicted a fifth defendant of manslaughter after hearing how Keon was stabbed and shot in the stomach in Linwood Road, and later died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.A five-week trial was told Keon suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal injury to his abdomen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer who never said where he hid wife’s body taken back to jail

A murderer who refused to reveal where he hid his wife’s body has been sent back to jail after breaching his licence conditions.Russell Causley, now in his late 70s, was handed a life sentence for killing Carole Packman.She disappeared in 1985, a year after Causley moved his lover into their home in Bournemouth Dorset.He was freed from prison last year after initially evading justice for the best part of a decade following her disappearance by faking his own death as part of an insurance scam.Causley was taken back into custody on Saturday for breaching standard licence conditions and not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

67K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy