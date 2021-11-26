ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hart, Ayala help Maryland rally, beat Richmond 86-80

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d72UT0w00

Hakim Hart scored 19 of his season-high 24 points in the second half, Eric Ayala added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Maryland rallied to beat Richmond 86-80 on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Fatts Russell had 15 points — 11 in the second half — and six assists and Qudus Wahab scored 13 points for Maryland (5-1).

Hart hit a 3-pointer, made a layup and added two free throws in an 11-1 run that trimmed Maryland's deficit to 46-45 early in the second half and his 3-pointer with 4 minutes to play capped a 10-1 spurt that gave the Terrapins their first lead since midway through the first half at 73-72. Matt Grace answered with a basket to put the Spiders back in front but they missed their next five shots as Maryland scored seven straight points to make it 80-74 when, late in the shot clock, Russell hit a step-back 3-pointer with 1:12 left.

Grant Golden led Richmond (3-3) with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nick Sherod and Jacob Gilyard scored 14 points apiece and Tyler Burton, who went into the contest averaging 19.8 points per game, added 11.

Sherod hit three 3-pointers during a 20-7 run that gave Richmond a 12-point lead before Ayala made a 3 to make it 41-32 at halftime. The Spiders, who went into the game ranked 28th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.6%, made 8 of 22 from behind the arc — including 3 of 11 after halftime.

The Terrapins made 20 of 25 from the free-throw line. Richmond hit 12 of 20.

Maryland is 27-15 all-time against the Spiders and has won 10 straight in the series.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Eric Ayala's clutch block saves game for Maryland

Maryland was on the verge of suffering its second straight upset loss when Eric Ayala stepped up to make a clutch play. The Terrapins point guard notched a block in the closing seconds, and it allowed the Terrapins to escape with a 69-67 win against Hofstra. With less than 10...
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Eric Ayala on Maryland's loss to George Mason: "I think we needed it."

Eric Ayala wasn't fuming about Maryland basketball's upset loss to George Mason. The Terps senior guard viewed it as a wake-up call. "We had three good games where we competed and just kind of felt like we were more talented than teams. And tonight we approached again the same way and it came back to bite us. So now we're back on that hunt and I'm excited to get ready for practice and just like a fresh start," he said. "But obviously, we gotta come and play better than that. We're too talented of a team to play down -- not down. George Mason's a good team -- but just not playing to our capabilities."
MARYLAND STATE
dbknews.com

Hakim Hart leads Maryland men’s basketball to victory over Richmond, 86-80

Hakim Hart dribbles the ball during Maryland men's basketball's 69-67 win over Hofstra on Nov. 19, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland men’s basketball was finally rolling on offense. It had been a laborious task to put up points in the opening half of the Terps’ matchup with Richmond, but with a new half came new life to their shooters.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Richmond.com

Maryland slips by Richmond late for 86-80 victory in the Bahamas

The University of Richmond led by 8 with 6:48 left, but failed to hold off Maryland on Thursday night in the semifinals of Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The Terrapins (5-1) won 86-80, scoring 54 in the second half, when they...
MARYLAND STATE
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball uses late surge to take down Richmond, 86-80

With less than seven minutes remaining, Maryland men’s basketball was down, 71-63, against Richmond. The Terps moved the ball around the arc and kicked it out to junior guard Donta Scott. The Philadelphia native sank the Terps’ eight three of the game to spark a 17-3 run for the Terps that would last over five minutes.
MARYLAND STATE
testudotimes.com

Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s comeback win over Richmond

There has been no shortage of entertainment in Maryland men’s basketball’s nonconference games to start the season. The tight win over George Washington, the second-half comeback against Vermont, the five-point loss to George Mason and the two-point win over Hofstra were all barnburners. But the Terps’ win over Richmond might just be the best one yet.
MARYLAND STATE
culvercityobserver.com

UCLA rallies to beat Villanova, gets ready for Gonzaga

November is usually a month reserved for some great college football, but last Friday night a Final Four type of game was played on the UCLA campus. In an early season matchup of two top five teams, the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins came from behind to defeat the No. 4 ranked Villanova Wildcats in overtime, 86-77, in a nationally televised game at Pauley Pavilion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Golden
Person
Fatts Russell
Person
Jacob Gilyard
crescentcitysports.com

Samford rallies late to beat McNeese, 83-75

NICEVILLE, Florida – McNeese’s Myles Lewis scored a season-high 20 points with eight rebounds, Kellon Taylor added 13 points and T.J. Moss 12, but Samford knocked down 23 of 26 from the free throw line and forced the Cowboys into crucial late turnovers. The Bulldogs outscored McNeese 12-2 during a...
NICEVILLE, FL
Salina Post

Coyote men rally, beat York 70-63

YORK, Neb. – The Freeman Center at York College is not a place that Kansas Wesleyan head coach Anthony Monson has enjoyed visiting during his Coyote coaching tenure. After going 0-4 in the four previous tries at York, Monson and Co., finally broke the Freeman curse and escaped with a 70-63 win on Wednesday night in the Kansas Conference opener for both teams.
YORK, NE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Beats North Carolina Central 86-69

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa outscored North Carolina Central 29-12 to finish the game in an 86-69 win in Iowa City. Sophomore Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 27 points and 21 rebounds. Murray says Aaron Ulis and Tony Perkins were keys off the bench as they combined for 24...
IOWA STATE
Times-Herald

Comeback kids: Bona rallies to beat Clemson

Dominick Welch splashed a 3-pointer from the right wing. Jaren Holmes hit one from the left side. Kyle Lofton found nothing but net from the corner. And as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team began to heat up, so too did its chances of pulling off the improbable, progressing from a prayer, to a possibility, to one of the most profound November promises of the Mark Schmidt era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Ap
FanSided

Michigan Football: 3 keys for Wolverines to beat Maryland

A potential trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, a birth in the College Football Playoff — everything is on the table for the Michigan Wolverines. But first, they have to beat the Maryland Terrapins. Who would have thought that after the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season that resulted in...
MARYLAND STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

No. 21 Auburn rallies to beat USF 58-52

TAMPA — K.D. Johnson scored 15 points, Zep Jasper added 13 and No. 21 Auburn rallied to beat South Florida 58-52 on Friday night. Jabari Smith hit a 3-pointer 10 minutes into the second half during a 15-0 stretch that gave Auburn (3-0) its first lead at 42-40. It was the third made 3-pointer by Auburn in 21 tries to that point.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies rally to beat #14 Bulldogs 60-54

DULUTH, MINN. – The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team brought the drama in its first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) game of the season. The night promised to be potentially one of the best NSIC games of the season, as the Huskies were set to battle NSIC favorite and rival Minnesota-Duluth to open the conference season. St. Cloud State certainly delivered, as the team handed the Bulldogs a 60-54 loss at home, opening the NSIC season with a 2-1 overall record and a 1-0 mark in conference play.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
cougcenter.com

WSU survives leaky late defense to beat Winthrop, 92-86

Washington State, which had cruised through its first four games, got its first — sorta? — scare of the season on Monday when the Winthrop Eagles trimmed a 24-point second-half deficit all the way to five points with 12 seconds to go, but the Cougars made enough of their free throws down the stretch to secure a 92-86 victory.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Arkansas beats Northern Iowa, 93-80

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on the year with a 93-80 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers. Chris Lykes provided a huge spark off the bench with 26 points on (8-16 FG) in 31 minutes. JD Notae put together a good all-around game for the Hogs, finishing with 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wave 3

Washington scores 20 as #10 UK beats Albany 86-61

(WAVE) - SEC Freshman of the Week TyTy Washington matched his career-high with 20 points on Monday night as #10 Kentucky beat Albany (0-5) 86-61 in Rupp Arena. Washington played 38 minutes and his 7-of-14 from the field, including 2-3 from three. He also pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists. UK was without Lance Ware and Jacob Toppin, both sidelined by injuries.
WASHINGTON STATE
semoball.com

SEMO rallies to beat upset-minded Missouri Baptist

Perhaps Southeast Missouri State was too comfortable against its NAIA guest. Moments after putting down a two-handed flush in transition, Nygal Russell missed his second dunk attempt. Phillip Russell playfully moved his shoulders and looked toward his bench after a layup, only to surrender a 3-pointer seconds later. The Redhawks...
MISSOURI STATE
ABC News

ABC News

463K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy