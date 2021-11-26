ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse builds big halftime lead, beats Arizona State 92-84

 6 days ago

Buddy Boeheim scored 17 of his 23 points before halftime to help Syracuse build a huge lead and beat Arizona State 92-84 in Thursday's consolation round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jesse Edwards added a career-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting for the Orange (3-2), who shot 54%. Syracuse ran off an 18-2 run over the last 5 1/2 minutes of the first half to lead 48-30 at the break, then stayed in front even as Arizona State (2-4) got hot from behind the arc to close the gap late.

Syracuse advances to face No. 19 Auburn in Friday's fifth-place game, while Arizona State will meet Loyola Chicago in the seventh-place game and avoid being the only team to go 0-3 at the Atlantis resort.

Marreon Jackson scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures for the Sun Devils, who made 11 of 23 3-pointers after halftime and 15 of 39 for the game. Jackson, D.J. Horne and Luther Muhammad each hit three 3s after halftime.

Arizona State got as close as seven three times in the final 3 minutes, though Edwards and Cole Swider each had three-point plays to answer and hold off the Sun Devils.

Swider finished with 19 points and went 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Arizona State's DJ Horne (14 points) finished with four 3s, pushing him to 10 in the tournament going back to Wednesday’s 75-63 loss to No. 6 Baylor.

This was Arizona State's highest scoring output of the season.

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

WTOP

Bucks build big lead, hang on to beat Thunder 96-89

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night. Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit. “We...
NBA
The Spokesman-Review

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Arizona

PULLMAN – Washington State will celebrate its important class of outgoing players, then those seniors will give WSU reason to celebrate. The Cougars won’t be distracted by the emotional nature of this week. I expect they’ll feed off it, and down Pac-12 cellar dweller Arizona handily Friday at Gesa Field.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

Davis leads Kent State over Oberlin College 84-38

KENT, Ohio -- Malique Jacobs and Sincere Carry each scored 14 points, VonCameron Davis tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kent State beat Oberlin College 84-38 on Tuesday night. Cli'ron Hornbeak had 10 points for Kent State (1-1). Dimitrije Radusinovic had 12 points for the Yeomen. ——— For more...
COLLEGE SPORTS
