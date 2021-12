“If you would have told us that our defense would hold them to 19 points, we would have felt pretty damn good about that.”. That was Cowboys right guard Zack Martin after Sunday’s game versus Kansas City. As is often the case for the Notre Dame grad with a degree in management entrepreneurship, he was right. Keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes under 300 passing yards and without a touchdown is typically more than half the battle in beating the Chiefs.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO