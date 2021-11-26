ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Desert Holidays

By Staff Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose heading east on Twentynine Palms Highway might view Out There Bar’s salmon-pink exterior...

TrendHunter.com

Luxury Desert Resorts

'The Red Sea Development Company' (TRSDC) is aiming to open a new luxury desert resort on the west coast of Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022. Titled 'The Red Sea Project' (TRSP), this hotel resort will offer beautiful panoramic views of the canyons below and the stars above. TRSP...
LIFESTYLE
KTVZ

Your special photos of November’s scenic High Desert sunsets and sunrises

November hasn't brought Central Oregonians the snow many winter sports-lovers have been waiting for, but it sure brought us some special sunrise and sunset scenes to enjoy and capture on camera. Thanks for sharing with us -- please do the same from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM or email share@ktvz.com. Be sure to include a bit of info on what we're seeing where!
PHOTOGRAPHY
azpm.org

The Desert Speaks

Host David Yetman and Mexican ecologist Alberto Búrquez travel into and around the state of Michoacán, Mexico, to explore its rugged coast, diverse habitats and local traditions. On the coast, the travelers visit a banana plantation to see how the fruit is cleaned and kept free of insect damage before exportation. We stop in a tropical deciduous forest to see some interesting vegetation.
LIFESTYLE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

High Desert Museum West of Idaho in Desperate Need of Help

Our culture is memorialized at an actual High Desert Museum. It’s located a short distance south of downtown Bend, Oregon. I paid a visit last year after getting a recommendation from a friend. Twin Falls even gets a good nod when it comes to a famous effort by Evel Knieval to jump the Snake River. I didn’t know until a few days ago that the museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
IDAHO STATE
palmspringslife.com

The Desert’s Top Dentists

“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, which dentist would you refer them to?”. This is the question Augusta, Georgia-based topDentists asked thousands of dentists to help determine the top dentists in the Coachella Valley and nationwide. Dentists and specialists are asked to take into consideration years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
backpacker.com

Episode 3: Desert Tribulations

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Impossible Odds is Backpacker’s new podcast about two hikers’ quest to complete the Triple Crown in a calendar year. Sammy and Jackson transfer trails to stay on pace, but desert hiking doesn’t mean smooth sailing for the pair....
LIFESTYLE
WWEEK

Abigail Hall Reopens With Holiday High Tea Service

The dreaded tick of the Tock is already clicking on Abigail Hall’s December tea service. The high-end yet down-to-earth hotel bar—run by Holler and Bullard owner Jen Quist—announced it will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and entertain a limited number of High Tea service reservations for the three subsequent weekends. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19. are the dates on offer and that reservation Tock is already open.
PORTLAND, OR
thepitchkc.com

Runner’s High: Going fully unplugged in the desert in search of better times

Earlier this fall, the promise of a fast, point-to-point marathon lured me to the modest town of St. George, Utah. It sat among rust-hued bluffs, a small slice of suburbia rising out of the desert with stucco strip malls and clean, windswept streets. To the casual tourist, St. George was one of the last stops before Zion National Park. But for runners, it represented an alchemical mix of terrain, elevation, and weather that could result in a personal best or even a Boston qualifying time.
CARS
adafruit.com

Art in the California Desert #ArtTuesday

From the high desert and Joshua Trees of 29 Palms to the arid desert of Coachella valley, to the off the grid art of Slab City, to the surprisingly weird constructions in Palm Springs, there is a lot to see in the wild lands two and a half hours east of Los Angeles. Here’s more from JUXTAPOZ:
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourvalley.net

Desert Ridge Marketplace kicks off holiday season with tree lighting event

Desert Ridge Marketplace will light up with a plethora of holiday celebrations, beginning with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 20, and other events scheduled through Dec. 31. Guests can enjoy photos with Santa, an LED Drum Line, live entertainment, the first...
PHOENIX, AZ
thevailvoice.com

The Science of Desert Frogs

A reader recently asked how frogs and other amphibians are able to survive in arid climates such as deserts. This year’s monsoon season produced many frogs that seemed to appear out of nowhere. Just a little rain brought them out from….well, where exactly do they go when it’s not storming and raining here in the desert?
VAIL, AZ
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
kjrh.com

Video Of A Horse Performing A Viral Dance Challenge Is Too Good

A dancing horse recently went viral — and this time it’s not a dressage champ trotting to rave music at the Olympics or a horse who enjoys a jelly-filled Dunkin’ ritual that helps her take medications. The impressive moves to the 2013 bop “Classic” by MKTO came from a horse...
ANIMALS
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE

